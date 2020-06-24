840 South DETROIT Street

Amenities

parking microwave range refrigerator

One parking space is provided in the driveway and the extra car needs to get the permit from the city and park in the street. Ideally located in the center of Miracle Mile. Close to Koreatown and Beverly Hills. It is a 2 story house and rental unit is on the second floor. Spacious 3 bedrooms with many windows in the living room. Get sunlight in each room and a lot of breeze with those window open.