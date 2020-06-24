All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

840 South DETROIT Street

840 South Detroit Street · No Longer Available
Location

840 South Detroit Street, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Mid-City West

Amenities

parking
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
One parking space is provided in the driveway and the extra car needs to get the permit from the city and park in the street. Ideally located in the center of Miracle Mile. Close to Koreatown and Beverly Hills. It is a 2 story house and rental unit is on the second floor. Spacious 3 bedrooms with many windows in the living room. Get sunlight in each room and a lot of breeze with those window open.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 840 South DETROIT Street have any available units?
840 South DETROIT Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 840 South DETROIT Street have?
Some of 840 South DETROIT Street's amenities include parking, microwave, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 840 South DETROIT Street currently offering any rent specials?
840 South DETROIT Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 840 South DETROIT Street pet-friendly?
No, 840 South DETROIT Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 840 South DETROIT Street offer parking?
Yes, 840 South DETROIT Street offers parking.
Does 840 South DETROIT Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 840 South DETROIT Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 840 South DETROIT Street have a pool?
No, 840 South DETROIT Street does not have a pool.
Does 840 South DETROIT Street have accessible units?
No, 840 South DETROIT Street does not have accessible units.
Does 840 South DETROIT Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 840 South DETROIT Street does not have units with dishwashers.
