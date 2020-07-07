All apartments in Los Angeles
839 North GARDNER Street
839 North GARDNER Street

839 North Gardner Street · No Longer Available
Location

839 North Gardner Street, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Mid-City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
hot tub
Situated in the heart of Melrose Village, this gated, modern 5,211-square-foot home with rooftop deck is designed with a breezy, open floor plan, perfect for indoor-outdoor entertaining. Living and dining rooms flow seamlessly to the chef's kitchen. Sliding glass doors open to the patio, which boasts a covered loggia, fireplace and mature landscaping for added privacy. Throughout the home, find dark hardwood floors interspersed with grey tile, large windows, contemporary finishes. A second story lounge serves as another comfortable living space. All 5 bedrooms open to ensuite baths and walk-in closets. The master suite is outfitted with a soaking tub, a double-sided fireplace and a balcony that overlooks the backyard's pool and waterfall. Upstairs is a private rooftop deck, perfect for taking in the estate's spectacular views of Hollywood Hills, Downtown L.A. and Century City. 839 N. Gardner is a short distance from some of West Hollywood's best restaurants, shops and nightlife.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

