839 North GARDNER Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool hot tub

Situated in the heart of Melrose Village, this gated, modern 5,211-square-foot home with rooftop deck is designed with a breezy, open floor plan, perfect for indoor-outdoor entertaining. Living and dining rooms flow seamlessly to the chef's kitchen. Sliding glass doors open to the patio, which boasts a covered loggia, fireplace and mature landscaping for added privacy. Throughout the home, find dark hardwood floors interspersed with grey tile, large windows, contemporary finishes. A second story lounge serves as another comfortable living space. All 5 bedrooms open to ensuite baths and walk-in closets. The master suite is outfitted with a soaking tub, a double-sided fireplace and a balcony that overlooks the backyard's pool and waterfall. Upstairs is a private rooftop deck, perfect for taking in the estate's spectacular views of Hollywood Hills, Downtown L.A. and Century City. 839 N. Gardner is a short distance from some of West Hollywood's best restaurants, shops and nightlife.