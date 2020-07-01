All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated December 8 2019 at 1:11 PM

8381 HOLLYWOOD Boulevard

8381 Hollywood Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

8381 Hollywood Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90069
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
Located above Chateau Marmont and the famed Sunset Strip, this magnificent architectural property offers unparalleled quality in craftsmanship and sweeping views. The light-filled, open floor plan boasts Jerusalem stone accents, Limestone floors and seamless indoor-outdoor integration perfect for the California lifestyle. The main floor includes a chef's kitchen with Miele appliances and custom Italian cabinetry, dining room, office and an all-embracing living room with Fleetwood pocket doors that open up to the wrap around IPE wood deck and saltwater infinity edge pool. Four bedrooms and four bathrooms complete the interiors including the luxurious master suite with a fireplace, soaking tub, balcony and direct access to the incredible rooftop deck which offers two fireplaces, an outdoor kitchen, and lounge areas to take in the unobstructed views from Downtown to the ocean.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8381 HOLLYWOOD Boulevard have any available units?
8381 HOLLYWOOD Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8381 HOLLYWOOD Boulevard have?
Some of 8381 HOLLYWOOD Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8381 HOLLYWOOD Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
8381 HOLLYWOOD Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8381 HOLLYWOOD Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 8381 HOLLYWOOD Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8381 HOLLYWOOD Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 8381 HOLLYWOOD Boulevard offers parking.
Does 8381 HOLLYWOOD Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8381 HOLLYWOOD Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8381 HOLLYWOOD Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 8381 HOLLYWOOD Boulevard has a pool.
Does 8381 HOLLYWOOD Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 8381 HOLLYWOOD Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 8381 HOLLYWOOD Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8381 HOLLYWOOD Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

