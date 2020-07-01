8381 HOLLYWOOD Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool

Located above Chateau Marmont and the famed Sunset Strip, this magnificent architectural property offers unparalleled quality in craftsmanship and sweeping views. The light-filled, open floor plan boasts Jerusalem stone accents, Limestone floors and seamless indoor-outdoor integration perfect for the California lifestyle. The main floor includes a chef's kitchen with Miele appliances and custom Italian cabinetry, dining room, office and an all-embracing living room with Fleetwood pocket doors that open up to the wrap around IPE wood deck and saltwater infinity edge pool. Four bedrooms and four bathrooms complete the interiors including the luxurious master suite with a fireplace, soaking tub, balcony and direct access to the incredible rooftop deck which offers two fireplaces, an outdoor kitchen, and lounge areas to take in the unobstructed views from Downtown to the ocean.