Los Angeles, CA
837 Micheltorena Street
837 Micheltorena Street

837 Micheltorena Street · (323) 316-4854
Location

837 Micheltorena Street, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Silver Lake

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$5,000

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 2000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Beautiful Views! 2 bedroom 1.5 bath house. Beautiful house with remodeled kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Kitchen includes 8' horizontal refrigerator and 2 under counter refrigerator drawers, freezer, built-in cook top in island, 2 sinks with disposals, and dishwasher. New wood floors throughout entire house. Central air and heat. Big fenced patio in front yard with water fountain and Cypress trees lining patio for privacy. Enclosed back patio off kitchen with 2 doors to kitchen, laundry and bath. Entire back patio has panoramic views. Living room with natural wood high beam ceilings, fire place with working wood stove (installed in fire place), wire track lighting with dimmer, LED lights and beer tap system. Ceiling fans in dinning room and master bathroom. House has 6 security cameras. Whole house water filtration system. Wine Cellar. Wonderful seedless lime tree and lemon trees in back yard. Owner pays water bill. Solar electric and hot water. Great location close to Sunset Junction, shops, restaurants, schools and park. VIDEO TOUR UPON REQUEST.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 837 Micheltorena Street have any available units?
837 Micheltorena Street has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 837 Micheltorena Street have?
Some of 837 Micheltorena Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 837 Micheltorena Street currently offering any rent specials?
837 Micheltorena Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 837 Micheltorena Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 837 Micheltorena Street is pet friendly.
Does 837 Micheltorena Street offer parking?
Yes, 837 Micheltorena Street does offer parking.
Does 837 Micheltorena Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 837 Micheltorena Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 837 Micheltorena Street have a pool?
No, 837 Micheltorena Street does not have a pool.
Does 837 Micheltorena Street have accessible units?
No, 837 Micheltorena Street does not have accessible units.
Does 837 Micheltorena Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 837 Micheltorena Street has units with dishwashers.
