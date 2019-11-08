837 Micheltorena Street

Amenities

Beautiful Views! 2 bedroom 1.5 bath house. Beautiful house with remodeled kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Kitchen includes 8' horizontal refrigerator and 2 under counter refrigerator drawers, freezer, built-in cook top in island, 2 sinks with disposals, and dishwasher. New wood floors throughout entire house. Central air and heat. Big fenced patio in front yard with water fountain and Cypress trees lining patio for privacy. Enclosed back patio off kitchen with 2 doors to kitchen, laundry and bath. Entire back patio has panoramic views. Living room with natural wood high beam ceilings, fire place with working wood stove (installed in fire place), wire track lighting with dimmer, LED lights and beer tap system. Ceiling fans in dinning room and master bathroom. House has 6 security cameras. Whole house water filtration system. Wine Cellar. Wonderful seedless lime tree and lemon trees in back yard. Owner pays water bill. Solar electric and hot water. Great location close to Sunset Junction, shops, restaurants, schools and park. VIDEO TOUR UPON REQUEST.