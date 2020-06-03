8361 Ocean Front Walk

Amenities

parking recently renovated coffee bar tennis court internet access

Minimum lease term of thirty (30) days



Pursuant to City of Santa Monica City codes, this rental is available only as a primary residence.



Accommodations: Apartment, 1 Bedroom + Convertible bed(s), 1 Bath (Sleeps 4-6). The best location at a great price! Large 1 bedroom fully renovated suite is located right on Santa Monica beach.



This beautiful place is on the beach of Santa Monica . Stay in a multi-million dollar neighborhood, feel the breeze, and watch the sunset from your own apartment. 5 min driving from the cities best boutiques, grocery stores, coffee shops, and Santa Monicas hottest restaurants, golf and tennis clubs.



I have more 1-2 bedroom properties in the same building or same area for various prices. Please ask for more information.



* Luxurious suite with fully equipped kitchen

* walk to the beach

* Queen size bed in the bedroom and queen sofa bed in the living room

* Parking Included

* 5 min from restaurants, shopping center

* View the ocean from the apartment

* Cable Television, DVD player, internet, and stereo