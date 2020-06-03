All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 8361 Ocean Front Walk.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
8361 Ocean Front Walk
Last updated March 20 2019 at 8:43 AM

8361 Ocean Front Walk

8361 Ocean Front Walk · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Venice
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8361 Ocean Front Walk, Los Angeles, CA 90292
Venice

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
coffee bar
tennis court
internet access
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
internet access
tennis court
Minimum lease term of thirty (30) days

Pursuant to City of Santa Monica City codes, this rental is available only as a primary residence.

Accommodations: Apartment, 1 Bedroom + Convertible bed(s), 1 Bath (Sleeps 4-6). The best location at a great price! Large 1 bedroom fully renovated suite is located right on Santa Monica beach.

This beautiful place is on the beach of Santa Monica . Stay in a multi-million dollar neighborhood, feel the breeze, and watch the sunset from your own apartment. 5 min driving from the cities best boutiques, grocery stores, coffee shops, and Santa Monicas hottest restaurants, golf and tennis clubs.

I have more 1-2 bedroom properties in the same building or same area for various prices. Please ask for more information.

* Luxurious suite with fully equipped kitchen
* walk to the beach
* Queen size bed in the bedroom and queen sofa bed in the living room
* Parking Included
* 5 min from restaurants, shopping center
* View the ocean from the apartment
* Cable Television, DVD player, internet, and stereo

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8361 Ocean Front Walk have any available units?
8361 Ocean Front Walk doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8361 Ocean Front Walk have?
Some of 8361 Ocean Front Walk's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and coffee bar. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8361 Ocean Front Walk currently offering any rent specials?
8361 Ocean Front Walk is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8361 Ocean Front Walk pet-friendly?
No, 8361 Ocean Front Walk is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8361 Ocean Front Walk offer parking?
Yes, 8361 Ocean Front Walk offers parking.
Does 8361 Ocean Front Walk have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8361 Ocean Front Walk does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8361 Ocean Front Walk have a pool?
No, 8361 Ocean Front Walk does not have a pool.
Does 8361 Ocean Front Walk have accessible units?
No, 8361 Ocean Front Walk does not have accessible units.
Does 8361 Ocean Front Walk have units with dishwashers?
No, 8361 Ocean Front Walk does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Vermont
3150 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
10620 NoHo
10620 Victory Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91606
Circa LA
1200 S Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Wilshire Victoria Apartments
10700 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90024
The Summit Apartments
7266 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Addison Apartments
14320 Addison Street
Los Angeles, CA 91423
NMS Warner Center
21021 Vanowen St
Los Angeles, CA 91303
18406 Jovan St
18406 Jovan Street
Los Angeles, CA 91335

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College