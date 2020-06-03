8361 Ocean Front Walk

Amenities
Minimum lease term of thirty (30) days
Pursuant to City of Santa Monica City codes, this rental is available only as a primary residence.
Accommodations: Apartment, 1 Bedroom + Convertible bed(s), 1 Bath (Sleeps 4-6). The best location at a great price! Large 1 bedroom fully renovated suite is located right on Santa Monica beach.
This beautiful place is on the beach of Santa Monica . Stay in a multi-million dollar neighborhood, feel the breeze, and watch the sunset from your own apartment. 5 min driving from the cities best boutiques, grocery stores, coffee shops, and Santa Monicas hottest restaurants, golf and tennis clubs.
I have more 1-2 bedroom properties in the same building or same area for various prices. Please ask for more information.
* Luxurious suite with fully equipped kitchen
* walk to the beach
* Queen size bed in the bedroom and queen sofa bed in the living room
* Parking Included
* 5 min from restaurants, shopping center
* View the ocean from the apartment
* Cable Television, DVD player, internet, and stereo