Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath Northridge home, located on a quiet cul-de-sac. Light and bright home, freshly painted and hardwood floors throughout. It features a dining area next to the updated kitchen, which has stainless steel appliances, including a microwave and refrigerator. Drought tolerant landscape. Lots of storage and separate laundry room with washer & dryer (included) inside the home. Located close to shopping, restaurants and public transportation.