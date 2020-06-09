All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 835 W 25th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
835 W 25th Street
Last updated May 13 2019 at 5:43 AM

835 W 25th Street

835 West 25th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Coastal San Pedro
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

835 West 25th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90731
Coastal San Pedro

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Enjoy cool ocean breezes in Palisades area of San Pedro. 2 story Townhouse style home. 2 large bedrooms - 2 bathroom and laundry room inside each unit. . Spacious Living room featuring cozy fireplace, kitchen with granite counter tops, dishwasher, pantry, and upgraded bathroom
All new laminated floor downstairs and new carpet upstairs in the bedrooms and hallway. Shared large patio, perfect for a BBQ. Unit has alley access parking with garage optional. Close to Korean Bell, Cabrillo Marina and Cabrillo beach. Near coffee shops and restaurants. Easy to show.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 835 W 25th Street have any available units?
835 W 25th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 835 W 25th Street have?
Some of 835 W 25th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 835 W 25th Street currently offering any rent specials?
835 W 25th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 835 W 25th Street pet-friendly?
No, 835 W 25th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 835 W 25th Street offer parking?
Yes, 835 W 25th Street offers parking.
Does 835 W 25th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 835 W 25th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 835 W 25th Street have a pool?
No, 835 W 25th Street does not have a pool.
Does 835 W 25th Street have accessible units?
No, 835 W 25th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 835 W 25th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 835 W 25th Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vinz on Fairfax
950 S Fairfax Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Visconti
1221 West 3rd Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Wilshire Vermont
3183 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Union Lofts
325 W 8th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
NMS Superior
17809 Superior Street
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Blix 32
10834 Blix Street
Los Angeles, CA 91602
Newcastle Towers Apartments
5415 Newcastle Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91316
Triana
6250 Canoga Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College