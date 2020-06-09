835 W 25th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Enjoy cool ocean breezes in Palisades area of San Pedro. 2 story Townhouse style home. 2 large bedrooms - 2 bathroom and laundry room inside each unit. . Spacious Living room featuring cozy fireplace, kitchen with granite counter tops, dishwasher, pantry, and upgraded bathroom

All new laminated floor downstairs and new carpet upstairs in the bedrooms and hallway. Shared large patio, perfect for a BBQ. Unit has alley access parking with garage optional. Close to Korean Bell, Cabrillo Marina and Cabrillo beach. Near coffee shops and restaurants. Easy to show.