Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

835 North SYCAMORE Avenue

835 North Sycamore Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

835 North Sycamore Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Greater Wilshire

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Renovated house with incredible LA charm in desirable & walkable location. Over 2,200 sq ft of living space plus private outdoor space. Close to The Grove (shopping, dining, movie theatre), Bars & Restaurants. Offered furnished or unfurnished. Rare find with double master bedroom each with king beds and bathrooms. Two car garage enters straight into the house. Completely renovated and modernized with amazing and premium fixtures and amenities, while maintaining original design and charm. Huge closets and plenty of storage space. Hardwood floors throughout. Full kitchen with everything you need included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 835 North SYCAMORE Avenue have any available units?
835 North SYCAMORE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 835 North SYCAMORE Avenue have?
Some of 835 North SYCAMORE Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 835 North SYCAMORE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
835 North SYCAMORE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 835 North SYCAMORE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 835 North SYCAMORE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 835 North SYCAMORE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 835 North SYCAMORE Avenue offers parking.
Does 835 North SYCAMORE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 835 North SYCAMORE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 835 North SYCAMORE Avenue have a pool?
No, 835 North SYCAMORE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 835 North SYCAMORE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 835 North SYCAMORE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 835 North SYCAMORE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 835 North SYCAMORE Avenue has units with dishwashers.

