835 North SYCAMORE Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace media room

Renovated house with incredible LA charm in desirable & walkable location. Over 2,200 sq ft of living space plus private outdoor space. Close to The Grove (shopping, dining, movie theatre), Bars & Restaurants. Offered furnished or unfurnished. Rare find with double master bedroom each with king beds and bathrooms. Two car garage enters straight into the house. Completely renovated and modernized with amazing and premium fixtures and amenities, while maintaining original design and charm. Huge closets and plenty of storage space. Hardwood floors throughout. Full kitchen with everything you need included.