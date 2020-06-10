All apartments in Los Angeles
8347 Burnet Avenue Unit 11
Last updated March 30 2019 at 10:05 AM

8347 Burnet Avenue Unit 11

8347 Burnet Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8347 Burnet Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91343
North Hills East

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Amazing unfurnished 1,227 square foot loft-type townhouse in a quiet and secured neighborhood community in North Hills East in Los Angeles, California. It has 12 units in a big community. This location is somewhat walkable, it means errands can be accomplished on foot. The home has 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, and 2 attached garage. It also features hardwood and tiled floors all throughout and central AC and gas heating for climate control. It has appliances that are new and ready-to-use. If cooking is a hobby of yours then you will definitely have a great time in this lovely kitchen with ready-to-use appliances, custom counters, and stylish rustic cabinetry for storage. The bedrooms are spacious and well-lit thanks to large windows that allow ample sunlight to enter plus it has plenty of big walk-in closets for more storage space for your belongings. There is a new bed platform and tenants can just buy mattresses if they want or throw it. It also has a nice private patio, perfect for getting together with family and friends. For your laundry needs, in-unit washer and dryer are provided. Small pets are allowed on the property.

Nearby parks: Sepulveda Recreation Center, Blythe Street Park, and Panorama Recreation Center

Nearby Schools:
Noble Avenue Elementary School- 0.17 miles, 4/10
Vista Middle School- 0.22 miles, 2/10
Panorama High School- 0.96 miles, 3/10
Valor Academy Middle School- 0.83 miles, 6/10

Rail lines:
Ventura County Line- 1.2 miles

Bus lines:
152 Metro Local Line- 0.2 miles
734 Metro Rapid Line- 0.2 miles
234 Metro Local Line- 0.2 miles
DASH Panorama City/Van Nuys- 0.2 miles

(RLNE4741408)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8347 Burnet Avenue Unit 11 have any available units?
8347 Burnet Avenue Unit 11 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8347 Burnet Avenue Unit 11 have?
Some of 8347 Burnet Avenue Unit 11's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8347 Burnet Avenue Unit 11 currently offering any rent specials?
8347 Burnet Avenue Unit 11 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8347 Burnet Avenue Unit 11 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8347 Burnet Avenue Unit 11 is pet friendly.
Does 8347 Burnet Avenue Unit 11 offer parking?
Yes, 8347 Burnet Avenue Unit 11 offers parking.
Does 8347 Burnet Avenue Unit 11 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8347 Burnet Avenue Unit 11 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8347 Burnet Avenue Unit 11 have a pool?
No, 8347 Burnet Avenue Unit 11 does not have a pool.
Does 8347 Burnet Avenue Unit 11 have accessible units?
No, 8347 Burnet Avenue Unit 11 does not have accessible units.
Does 8347 Burnet Avenue Unit 11 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8347 Burnet Avenue Unit 11 has units with dishwashers.
