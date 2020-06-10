8347 Burnet Avenue Unit 11

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Amazing unfurnished 1,227 square foot loft-type townhouse in a quiet and secured neighborhood community in North Hills East in Los Angeles, California. It has 12 units in a big community. This location is somewhat walkable, it means errands can be accomplished on foot. The home has 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, and 2 attached garage. It also features hardwood and tiled floors all throughout and central AC and gas heating for climate control. It has appliances that are new and ready-to-use. If cooking is a hobby of yours then you will definitely have a great time in this lovely kitchen with ready-to-use appliances, custom counters, and stylish rustic cabinetry for storage. The bedrooms are spacious and well-lit thanks to large windows that allow ample sunlight to enter plus it has plenty of big walk-in closets for more storage space for your belongings. There is a new bed platform and tenants can just buy mattresses if they want or throw it. It also has a nice private patio, perfect for getting together with family and friends. For your laundry needs, in-unit washer and dryer are provided. Small pets are allowed on the property.



Nearby parks: Sepulveda Recreation Center, Blythe Street Park, and Panorama Recreation Center



Nearby Schools:

Noble Avenue Elementary School- 0.17 miles, 4/10

Vista Middle School- 0.22 miles, 2/10

Panorama High School- 0.96 miles, 3/10

Valor Academy Middle School- 0.83 miles, 6/10



Rail lines:

Ventura County Line- 1.2 miles



Bus lines:

152 Metro Local Line- 0.2 miles

734 Metro Rapid Line- 0.2 miles

234 Metro Local Line- 0.2 miles

DASH Panorama City/Van Nuys- 0.2 miles



