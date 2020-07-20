8344 KIRKWOOD Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Serene and charming hideaway situated in Laurel Canyon and in the Wonderland Elementary School district. The main level features a generously-sized living room which connects to an updated kitchen by way of a formal dining room. Also on the main level is a guest bedroom and a full bathroom. Upstairs, the master suite is all to itself with a jetted soaking tub and walk-in closet. Behind the house is ample outdoor space and a separate writer's studio. This property simultaneously serves as an urban canyon retreat while also being only moments away from world-class dining, shopping, and all that the Sunset Strip has to offer.