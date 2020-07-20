8344 KIRKWOOD Drive

Amenities
Serene and charming hideaway situated in Laurel Canyon and in the Wonderland Elementary School district. The main level features a generously-sized living room which connects to an updated kitchen by way of a formal dining room. Also on the main level is a guest bedroom and a full bathroom. Upstairs, the master suite is all to itself with a jetted soaking tub and walk-in closet. Behind the house is ample outdoor space and a separate writer's studio. This property simultaneously serves as an urban canyon retreat while also being only moments away from world-class dining, shopping, and all that the Sunset Strip has to offer.