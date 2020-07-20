All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 8344 KIRKWOOD Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
8344 KIRKWOOD Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8344 KIRKWOOD Drive

8344 W Kirkwood Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Bel Air-Beverly Crest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8344 W Kirkwood Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Serene and charming hideaway situated in Laurel Canyon and in the Wonderland Elementary School district. The main level features a generously-sized living room which connects to an updated kitchen by way of a formal dining room. Also on the main level is a guest bedroom and a full bathroom. Upstairs, the master suite is all to itself with a jetted soaking tub and walk-in closet. Behind the house is ample outdoor space and a separate writer's studio. This property simultaneously serves as an urban canyon retreat while also being only moments away from world-class dining, shopping, and all that the Sunset Strip has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8344 KIRKWOOD Drive have any available units?
8344 KIRKWOOD Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8344 KIRKWOOD Drive have?
Some of 8344 KIRKWOOD Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8344 KIRKWOOD Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8344 KIRKWOOD Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8344 KIRKWOOD Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8344 KIRKWOOD Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8344 KIRKWOOD Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8344 KIRKWOOD Drive offers parking.
Does 8344 KIRKWOOD Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8344 KIRKWOOD Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8344 KIRKWOOD Drive have a pool?
No, 8344 KIRKWOOD Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8344 KIRKWOOD Drive have accessible units?
No, 8344 KIRKWOOD Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8344 KIRKWOOD Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8344 KIRKWOOD Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

sunset vine
1555 Vine St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
The Pinnacle Apartments
1860 N Fuller Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Boulevard on Wilshire
5353 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
The Reserve at Warner Center
22100 Erwin St
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Hi Point Townhomes
1525 Hi Point Street
Los Angeles, CA 90035
Da Vinci
909 W Temple St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
R2 Lofts
4133 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066
1415 N. Hobart Bouldevard
1415 N Hobart Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90027

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College