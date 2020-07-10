All apartments in Los Angeles
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
8335 Penfield Ave
Last updated February 10 2020 at 10:20 PM

8335 Penfield Ave

8335 Penfield Ave · No Longer Available
Location

8335 Penfield Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91306
Winnetka

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Large Townhouse in Private Gated Community - Property Id: 177290

Large Detached Townhouse In Small Private Gated Community! 3BR + 2.5BA With Over 2100 SF. Huge Family Room With Fireplace and Formal Dining. Kitchen With Stainless Steel Appliances. Living Room With Breakfast Area. New Paint and Hardwood Floors. Carpeted bedrooms. Private Rear Yard! 2-Car Garage With Direct Access. Central Air and Heat. Down the street from Winnetka Ave Elementary School and Sutter Middle School.
DO NOT ACCESS THE PROPERTY WITHOUT APPROVAL
Property Id 177290

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5385329)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8335 Penfield Ave have any available units?
8335 Penfield Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8335 Penfield Ave have?
Some of 8335 Penfield Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8335 Penfield Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8335 Penfield Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8335 Penfield Ave pet-friendly?
No, 8335 Penfield Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8335 Penfield Ave offer parking?
Yes, 8335 Penfield Ave offers parking.
Does 8335 Penfield Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8335 Penfield Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8335 Penfield Ave have a pool?
No, 8335 Penfield Ave does not have a pool.
Does 8335 Penfield Ave have accessible units?
No, 8335 Penfield Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8335 Penfield Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8335 Penfield Ave has units with dishwashers.
