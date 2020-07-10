8335 Penfield Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Large Detached Townhouse In Small Private Gated Community! 3BR + 2.5BA With Over 2100 SF. Huge Family Room With Fireplace and Formal Dining. Kitchen With Stainless Steel Appliances. Living Room With Breakfast Area. New Paint and Hardwood Floors. Carpeted bedrooms. Private Rear Yard! 2-Car Garage With Direct Access. Central Air and Heat. Down the street from Winnetka Ave Elementary School and Sutter Middle School.

No Pets Allowed



