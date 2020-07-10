8335 Penfield Ave

Large Townhouse in Private Gated Community - Property Id: 177290
Large Detached Townhouse In Small Private Gated Community! 3BR + 2.5BA With Over 2100 SF. Huge Family Room With Fireplace and Formal Dining. Kitchen With Stainless Steel Appliances. Living Room With Breakfast Area. New Paint and Hardwood Floors. Carpeted bedrooms. Private Rear Yard! 2-Car Garage With Direct Access. Central Air and Heat. Down the street from Winnetka Ave Elementary School and Sutter Middle School. DO NOT ACCESS THE PROPERTY WITHOUT APPROVAL Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/177290 Property Id 177290
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5385329)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
