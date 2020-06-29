8334 Columbus Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91343 North Hills East
Huge Lot 3 bedrooms +2 Bathroom Front House, fireplace, long driveway to fit several cars, has fruit trees, close to Roscoe Blvd main street near transportation, Restaurants, markets, shopping center, close to the 405 Fwy
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Does 8334 Columbus Avenue have any available units?
8334 Columbus Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.