Last updated August 21 2019 at 4:38 PM

8332 Willis Ave

8332 Willis Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8332 Willis Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91402
Panorama City

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
internet access
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d2bfc3609c ---- **Move in Special 1000 Security Deposit** **Free Wifi** Please call or text Ari Hoffman This Spacious and renovated apartment is a must see! The apartment comes with a patio, parking, AC, and a pool! New hardwood floors, ceramic tile in the kitchen, and a large eat in kitchen featuring new appliances, granite countertops, updated stainless steel fixtures, and plenty of cabinet space. The large air conditioned living area is spacious and airy, with vertical blinds dressing the large windows.Spacious bedrooms have a large closets, vertical blinds, and there are additional closet and storage areas throughout the apartment. The building is clean and secure, beautifully landscaped, garden style building, with a well-maintained pool for your pleasure. There is covered parking, and laundry facilities on the premises. Close to public transportation and shopping on Roscoe and Van Nuys Boulevard! **Move in Special 1000 Security Deposit** **Free Wifi** ?Please note: Photos may not be of exact apartment home available*Square footage, when listed or from inquiry, is approximate*Pricing is subject to change without notice*Pricing can vary between similar apartments for many reasons*Features may vary between similar apartments*Renter to verify all information, including availability*Rental Policy may change without notice*Price breaks are extended to all Applicants, no matter what may have been previously advertised*We adheres to all Fair Housing guidelines and all housing laws* Pictures in this ad are a representation of a typical apartment in this building and may or may not fully resemble the vacant unit being advertised. *Free Wi-Fi -limitations apply, this is not offered as an amenity, just a free perk, please ask for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8332 Willis Ave have any available units?
8332 Willis Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8332 Willis Ave have?
Some of 8332 Willis Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8332 Willis Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8332 Willis Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8332 Willis Ave pet-friendly?
No, 8332 Willis Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8332 Willis Ave offer parking?
Yes, 8332 Willis Ave offers parking.
Does 8332 Willis Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8332 Willis Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8332 Willis Ave have a pool?
Yes, 8332 Willis Ave has a pool.
Does 8332 Willis Ave have accessible units?
No, 8332 Willis Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8332 Willis Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 8332 Willis Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

