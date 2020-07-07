8332 Willis Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool internet access

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d2bfc3609c ---- **Move in Special 1000 Security Deposit** **Free Wifi** Please call or text Ari Hoffman This Spacious and renovated apartment is a must see! The apartment comes with a patio, parking, AC, and a pool! New hardwood floors, ceramic tile in the kitchen, and a large eat in kitchen featuring new appliances, granite countertops, updated stainless steel fixtures, and plenty of cabinet space. The large air conditioned living area is spacious and airy, with vertical blinds dressing the large windows.Spacious bedrooms have a large closets, vertical blinds, and there are additional closet and storage areas throughout the apartment. The building is clean and secure, beautifully landscaped, garden style building, with a well-maintained pool for your pleasure. There is covered parking, and laundry facilities on the premises. Close to public transportation and shopping on Roscoe and Van Nuys Boulevard! **Move in Special 1000 Security Deposit** **Free Wifi** ?Please note: Photos may not be of exact apartment home available*Square footage, when listed or from inquiry, is approximate*Pricing is subject to change without notice*Pricing can vary between similar apartments for many reasons*Features may vary between similar apartments*Renter to verify all information, including availability*Rental Policy may change without notice*Price breaks are extended to all Applicants, no matter what may have been previously advertised*We adheres to all Fair Housing guidelines and all housing laws* Pictures in this ad are a representation of a typical apartment in this building and may or may not fully resemble the vacant unit being advertised. *Free Wi-Fi -limitations apply, this is not offered as an amenity, just a free perk, please ask for details.