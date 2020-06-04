8331 Skyline Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets pool tennis court hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished ice maker patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool bbq/grill hot tub tennis court

California living at its finest! Stunning traditional home in the Laurel Canyon Hills available for lease.



Fully furnished! Set behind private gates, one story with over 3,500 sf, this home has 5 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. Huge living room with big windows, wood beams, and working fireplace, dining room, a bar and access to the backyard. The cozy kitchen with top of line finishes has room for seating, opens to the family room with sliding doors to the backyard for great indoor/outdoor living. Four bedrooms are located on one side of the home, including the grand master suite with vaulted ceilings, a sitting area with fireplace, an office area, spa-like bathroom, and walk-in closet. The fifth bedroom is located on the other side of the house with its own bathroom.



The beautiful backyard has a pool, spa, deck with BBQ, a great sitting area and complete privacy. Fantastic location, close to Mulholland Tennis Club and the Westside or the Valley. Located in the acclaimed Wonderland Ave. Elementary school district.