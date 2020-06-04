All apartments in Los Angeles
8331 Skyline Drive
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:31 AM

8331 Skyline Drive

8331 Skyline Drive · (818) 481-1602
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8331 Skyline Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$13,950

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3556 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
ice maker
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
California living at its finest! Stunning traditional home in the Laurel Canyon Hills available for lease.

Fully furnished! Set behind private gates, one story with over 3,500 sf, this home has 5 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. Huge living room with big windows, wood beams, and working fireplace, dining room, a bar and access to the backyard. The cozy kitchen with top of line finishes has room for seating, opens to the family room with sliding doors to the backyard for great indoor/outdoor living. Four bedrooms are located on one side of the home, including the grand master suite with vaulted ceilings, a sitting area with fireplace, an office area, spa-like bathroom, and walk-in closet. The fifth bedroom is located on the other side of the house with its own bathroom.

The beautiful backyard has a pool, spa, deck with BBQ, a great sitting area and complete privacy. Fantastic location, close to Mulholland Tennis Club and the Westside or the Valley. Located in the acclaimed Wonderland Ave. Elementary school district.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8331 Skyline Drive have any available units?
8331 Skyline Drive has a unit available for $13,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8331 Skyline Drive have?
Some of 8331 Skyline Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8331 Skyline Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8331 Skyline Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8331 Skyline Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8331 Skyline Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8331 Skyline Drive offer parking?
No, 8331 Skyline Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8331 Skyline Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8331 Skyline Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8331 Skyline Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8331 Skyline Drive has a pool.
Does 8331 Skyline Drive have accessible units?
No, 8331 Skyline Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8331 Skyline Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8331 Skyline Drive has units with dishwashers.
