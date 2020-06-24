8328 McConnell Avenue

Amenities

This beautiful warm single family home has three bedrooms and one bathroom. The house is located in a highly-desired neighborhood. The kitchen features built in appliances (stove and oven, dishwasher). Washer and dryer included in laundry area. The house has a floor heater. Spacious backyard with great shade. Majority of the home is carpeted, with the exception of one of the bedrooms with hardwood floors. The house has a detached two car garage and drive way. Convenient to Loyola Marymount university, Westchester Gold Course and recreation center, 405 FWY, groceries, shopping, and more! Contact Tammara Mencias at 323-345-3277

