All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 8328 McConnell Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
8328 McConnell Avenue
Last updated May 24 2019 at 5:55 PM

8328 McConnell Avenue

8328 Mcconnell Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8328 Mcconnell Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90045
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent ***
*** Visit our website at www.pinnaclepmc.com for more information ***

This beautiful warm single family home has three bedrooms and one bathroom. The house is located in a highly-desired neighborhood. The kitchen features built in appliances (stove and oven, dishwasher). Washer and dryer included in laundry area. The house has a floor heater. Spacious backyard with great shade. Majority of the home is carpeted, with the exception of one of the bedrooms with hardwood floors. The house has a detached two car garage and drive way. Convenient to Loyola Marymount university, Westchester Gold Course and recreation center, 405 FWY, groceries, shopping, and more! Contact Tammara Mencias at 323-345-3277
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8328 McConnell Avenue have any available units?
8328 McConnell Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8328 McConnell Avenue have?
Some of 8328 McConnell Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8328 McConnell Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8328 McConnell Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8328 McConnell Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8328 McConnell Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8328 McConnell Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8328 McConnell Avenue offers parking.
Does 8328 McConnell Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8328 McConnell Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8328 McConnell Avenue have a pool?
No, 8328 McConnell Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8328 McConnell Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8328 McConnell Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8328 McConnell Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8328 McConnell Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Artisan on 2nd
601 E 2nd St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Hikari
375 E 2nd St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Windsor Lofts at Universal City
4055 Lankershim Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Avana North Hollywood
11201 Otsego St
Los Angeles, CA 91601
5611 Carlton Way
5611 Carlton Way
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Woodland House
22035 Burbank Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Windsor at Hancock Park
445 N Rossmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Picasso Brentwood
12035 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90049

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College