Los Angeles, CA
8328 MARMONT Lane
Last updated November 6 2019 at 6:33 AM

8328 MARMONT Lane

8328 Marmont Lane · No Longer Available
Los Angeles
Bel Air-Beverly Crest
Pet Friendly Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Location

8328 Marmont Lane, Los Angeles, CA 90069
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
pool
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
A home exuding the romance of a period in Hollywood history in both architecture and film legend. Steps from the famed Chateau Marmont, this residence captures the lights of the city and the charm of a Mediterranean villa. Gated from the street, one steps inside a landscaped courtyard leading to agracious terra cotta tiled foyer. Step down to a living room flooded with light from walls of windows and French doors. Off the entry is a wonderful dining room opening to a patio with fountain, olive trees and pathway to an additional outdoor living area and pool. The main level includes a kitchen, breakfast room/office and separate bedroom suite.The staircase leads to an open landing/sitting area off of which are the master suite with balcony plus two additional bedrooms and a full bath. Features include beautiful wrought iron railings & fixtures of the period, wood floors throughout and landmark city views. Unfurnished. One year min lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8328 MARMONT Lane have any available units?
8328 MARMONT Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8328 MARMONT Lane have?
Some of 8328 MARMONT Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8328 MARMONT Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8328 MARMONT Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8328 MARMONT Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8328 MARMONT Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8328 MARMONT Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8328 MARMONT Lane offers parking.
Does 8328 MARMONT Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8328 MARMONT Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8328 MARMONT Lane have a pool?
Yes, 8328 MARMONT Lane has a pool.
Does 8328 MARMONT Lane have accessible units?
No, 8328 MARMONT Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8328 MARMONT Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8328 MARMONT Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
