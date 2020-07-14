8328 MARMONT Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage pool fireplace courtyard

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities courtyard parking pool garage

A home exuding the romance of a period in Hollywood history in both architecture and film legend. Steps from the famed Chateau Marmont, this residence captures the lights of the city and the charm of a Mediterranean villa. Gated from the street, one steps inside a landscaped courtyard leading to agracious terra cotta tiled foyer. Step down to a living room flooded with light from walls of windows and French doors. Off the entry is a wonderful dining room opening to a patio with fountain, olive trees and pathway to an additional outdoor living area and pool. The main level includes a kitchen, breakfast room/office and separate bedroom suite.The staircase leads to an open landing/sitting area off of which are the master suite with balcony plus two additional bedrooms and a full bath. Features include beautiful wrought iron railings & fixtures of the period, wood floors throughout and landmark city views. Unfurnished. One year min lease.