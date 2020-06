Amenities

Spacious 1 bed/1 bath apartment - Property Id: 170721



PLEASE READ BEFORE REQUESTING A VIEW. We mean it! Don't waste your time nor ours:

•NO KIDS. Sorry!

•NO SMOKERS (shared walls and vents)

•Credit and background will be checked

• 2 people MAXIMUM.

•Well behaved dogs are welcome.

•No party/loud music people. Shared walls with owners who lives downstairs.

•No Section 8.

•People with steady income jobs only.



1 bed. 1 bath apartment with lots Of closet space and possible small office. Northridge, CA 91324. $2000 month + utilities. Trash included.

•1 parking,

•Washer and dryer in unit.

•Air Conditioning

•All New appliances

•Newly renovated

•Close to CSUN

Questions call 310-303-1515

Questions call 310-303-1515

