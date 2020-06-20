All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 19 2020 at 8:18 PM

831 CHAUTAUQUA

831 Chautauqua Boulevard · (310) 849-6941
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

831 Chautauqua Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90272
Pacific Palisades

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$15,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3315 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
walk in closets
fire pit
hot tub
Located in the heart of the Palisades on a highly coveted street, this custom-built Transitional Craftsman with a touch of Zen home is located moments from the Caruso shopping Village, Palisades Park, local schools, hiking trails and minutes to the beach. Offering Craftsman touches throughout the pristine open floorplan, the downstairs flows to the beautifully landscaped backyard equipped with a spa, fire pit and fountain perfect for entertaining and dining al fresco. Upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms, including a large master suite with a walk-in closet and a newly designed master bathroom boasting a spa tub and large walk-in steam shower with Walker Zanger tile.The 4th bedroom downstairs can also be used as a home office. Ready to move in with no detail untouched. This is the house you have been waiting to call home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 831 CHAUTAUQUA have any available units?
831 CHAUTAUQUA has a unit available for $15,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 831 CHAUTAUQUA have?
Some of 831 CHAUTAUQUA's amenities include parking, walk in closets, and fire pit. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 831 CHAUTAUQUA currently offering any rent specials?
831 CHAUTAUQUA isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 831 CHAUTAUQUA pet-friendly?
No, 831 CHAUTAUQUA is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 831 CHAUTAUQUA offer parking?
Yes, 831 CHAUTAUQUA does offer parking.
Does 831 CHAUTAUQUA have units with washers and dryers?
No, 831 CHAUTAUQUA does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 831 CHAUTAUQUA have a pool?
No, 831 CHAUTAUQUA does not have a pool.
Does 831 CHAUTAUQUA have accessible units?
No, 831 CHAUTAUQUA does not have accessible units.
Does 831 CHAUTAUQUA have units with dishwashers?
No, 831 CHAUTAUQUA does not have units with dishwashers.
