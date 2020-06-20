831 CHAUTAUQUA

Amenities

parking walk in closets fire pit hot tub

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities fire pit parking hot tub

Located in the heart of the Palisades on a highly coveted street, this custom-built Transitional Craftsman with a touch of Zen home is located moments from the Caruso shopping Village, Palisades Park, local schools, hiking trails and minutes to the beach. Offering Craftsman touches throughout the pristine open floorplan, the downstairs flows to the beautifully landscaped backyard equipped with a spa, fire pit and fountain perfect for entertaining and dining al fresco. Upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms, including a large master suite with a walk-in closet and a newly designed master bathroom boasting a spa tub and large walk-in steam shower with Walker Zanger tile.The 4th bedroom downstairs can also be used as a home office. Ready to move in with no detail untouched. This is the house you have been waiting to call home!