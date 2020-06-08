All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 8308 YUMA Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
8308 YUMA Place
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

8308 YUMA Place

8308 Yuma Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Bel Air-Beverly Crest
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8308 Yuma Place, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Drive down a private road to a secluded "Chateau" on a cul de sac. Upon entry, you are greeted with an expansive vista of the Canyon. The living room slider opens to a deck overlooking the canyon views perfect to relax, enjoy a cup of tea or sip a glass wine, enjoy intimate dinners or BBQ. Updatedkitchen with stainless steel appliances; two bedrooms with hall bath complete the entry level. If you want private time to binge watch your favorite TV'show or just snuggle with your better half, you can retire to the upstairs family room with fireplace .The spacious master suite has an updated bath and large walk in closet. Additional features include hardwood floors in public areas, wood beam ceilings and laundry. If you want some action, the Hollywood and Sunset scene is minutes away. Added bonus the acclaimed Wonderland school.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8308 YUMA Place have any available units?
8308 YUMA Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8308 YUMA Place have?
Some of 8308 YUMA Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8308 YUMA Place currently offering any rent specials?
8308 YUMA Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8308 YUMA Place pet-friendly?
No, 8308 YUMA Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8308 YUMA Place offer parking?
No, 8308 YUMA Place does not offer parking.
Does 8308 YUMA Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8308 YUMA Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8308 YUMA Place have a pool?
No, 8308 YUMA Place does not have a pool.
Does 8308 YUMA Place have accessible units?
No, 8308 YUMA Place does not have accessible units.
Does 8308 YUMA Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8308 YUMA Place has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rancho Los Feliz
3205 Los Feliz Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90039
Windsor Lofts at Universal City
4055 Lankershim Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Le Blanc Apartment Homes
21501 Roscoe Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Tilden II
5008 Tilden Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Summerview Beach Resort Luxury Apartments
15353 Weddington St
Los Angeles, CA 91411
Casa Granada
550 S Barrington Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90049
The BW
1168 South Barrington Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Burbank Village Apartments
12244 Burbank Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91607

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College