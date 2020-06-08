8308 YUMA Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill

Drive down a private road to a secluded "Chateau" on a cul de sac. Upon entry, you are greeted with an expansive vista of the Canyon. The living room slider opens to a deck overlooking the canyon views perfect to relax, enjoy a cup of tea or sip a glass wine, enjoy intimate dinners or BBQ. Updatedkitchen with stainless steel appliances; two bedrooms with hall bath complete the entry level. If you want private time to binge watch your favorite TV'show or just snuggle with your better half, you can retire to the upstairs family room with fireplace .The spacious master suite has an updated bath and large walk in closet. Additional features include hardwood floors in public areas, wood beam ceilings and laundry. If you want some action, the Hollywood and Sunset scene is minutes away. Added bonus the acclaimed Wonderland school.