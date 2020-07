Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

8303 Kittyhawk Ave



Be the first one to live in this totally remodeled chic farmhouse style duplex with a big back yard and a bounce room/ office off the 2 car garage , in a cul de sac street in the silicon beach area and minutes to Culver City and playa vista and Venice, also has it's own private gate entrance.

No Pets Allowed



