All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 8301 Kirkwood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
8301 Kirkwood Drive
Last updated May 1 2020 at 2:08 PM

8301 Kirkwood Drive

8301 Kirkwood Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Bel Air-Beverly Crest
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8301 Kirkwood Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
alarm system
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Spacious contemporary recently-remodeled Laurel Canyon home for lease. High ceilings, lots of glass and very light and bright! Expansive triple lot yard, beautiful gardens, large patio with built in BBQ and shade trees. Oversize master suite with roomy walk-in closet and gorgeous master bath. 3 bedroom, 2.5 Bathrooms. Open kitchen and dining room. Wonderland school district. Detached two car garage. Alarm system ready. Available immediately. See the virtual tour here: https://tinyurl.com/y88ukbc4 and https://youtu.be/0lNZ4U39DTE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8301 Kirkwood Drive have any available units?
8301 Kirkwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8301 Kirkwood Drive have?
Some of 8301 Kirkwood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8301 Kirkwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8301 Kirkwood Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8301 Kirkwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8301 Kirkwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8301 Kirkwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8301 Kirkwood Drive does offer parking.
Does 8301 Kirkwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8301 Kirkwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8301 Kirkwood Drive have a pool?
No, 8301 Kirkwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8301 Kirkwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 8301 Kirkwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8301 Kirkwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8301 Kirkwood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1111 Wilshire
1111 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90017
NoVa Townhomes
8761 De Soto Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91304
The Q Variel
6200 Variel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Lincoln Place Apartment Homes
1050 Frederick St
Los Angeles, CA 90291
Ten Thousand
10000 Santa Monica Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90067
Windsor at Hancock Park
445 N Rossmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Venice
2432 Penmar Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90291
Renaissance Tower Apartments
501 W Olympic Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College