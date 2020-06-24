8236 KIRKWOOD Drive

Amenities

Step through the gate to a stone pathway beside a babbling brook at this quintessential Laurel Canyon cottage, beautifully maintained and updated for modern lifestyles. Light pours into the white-washed open living and dining area, adjoining the remodeled kitchen with stainless appliances including a Thermador stove and Fisher-Paykel refrigerator. Enjoy morning coffee and relaxing evenings on the balcony; the first floor also features a large master with pitched ceiling and glass-tiled bath with oversized shower. A spiral staircase leads to a second bedroom and den or 3rd bedroom with laundry area and a full bath. The verdant private side yard boasts a large hot tub and connects to the covered flagstone patio off the kitchen. French doors open to a detached bonus room perfect for a writer's space, artist's studio, office or playroom. Wonderland School footprint, close proximity to Canyon Country Store, Sunset Blvd and Hollywood. Make yourself at home, beginning July 1.