Last updated June 29 2019 at 2:16 AM

8236 KIRKWOOD Drive

8236 Kirkwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8236 Kirkwood Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
Step through the gate to a stone pathway beside a babbling brook at this quintessential Laurel Canyon cottage, beautifully maintained and updated for modern lifestyles. Light pours into the white-washed open living and dining area, adjoining the remodeled kitchen with stainless appliances including a Thermador stove and Fisher-Paykel refrigerator. Enjoy morning coffee and relaxing evenings on the balcony; the first floor also features a large master with pitched ceiling and glass-tiled bath with oversized shower. A spiral staircase leads to a second bedroom and den or 3rd bedroom with laundry area and a full bath. The verdant private side yard boasts a large hot tub and connects to the covered flagstone patio off the kitchen. French doors open to a detached bonus room perfect for a writer's space, artist's studio, office or playroom. Wonderland School footprint, close proximity to Canyon Country Store, Sunset Blvd and Hollywood. Make yourself at home, beginning July 1.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8236 KIRKWOOD Drive have any available units?
8236 KIRKWOOD Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8236 KIRKWOOD Drive have?
Some of 8236 KIRKWOOD Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8236 KIRKWOOD Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8236 KIRKWOOD Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8236 KIRKWOOD Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8236 KIRKWOOD Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8236 KIRKWOOD Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8236 KIRKWOOD Drive offers parking.
Does 8236 KIRKWOOD Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8236 KIRKWOOD Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8236 KIRKWOOD Drive have a pool?
No, 8236 KIRKWOOD Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8236 KIRKWOOD Drive have accessible units?
No, 8236 KIRKWOOD Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8236 KIRKWOOD Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8236 KIRKWOOD Drive has units with dishwashers.
