8226 Zitola Terrace
Last updated September 24 2019 at 9:45 AM

8226 Zitola Terrace

8226 Zitola Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

8226 Zitola Terrace, Los Angeles, CA 90293
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful Renovated Ocean View 3+2 Home - Striking and elegantly remodeled 3 bed 2 bath home. Everything new, LVT low maintenance wood look flooring throughout. Modern kitchen with all new stainless steel appliances, Ivory quartz counter tops. Ocean views from the living room and back yard. Open architecture kitchen is perfect for entertaining. Built in wine rack. Large outdoor patio area with landscaped and tiered yard. Bathrooms all new cabinetry, fixtures and flooring. 2 car garage, in house laundry, linen closets, Gardener included. Well lit and in a great neighborhood.
Situated in the beach community of Playa Del Rey in a great neighborhood. Walk to the beach, 30 miles of bike trails, quick access to fwy's. Near to Playa Vista, Culver City, El Segundo, Marina Del Rey, OTIS, LMU and LAX
VIDEO link.... https://matilla.appfolio.com/listings/detail/e493b8db-8402-4cda-8034-707131c23be7

(RLNE5042329)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8226 Zitola Terrace have any available units?
8226 Zitola Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8226 Zitola Terrace have?
Some of 8226 Zitola Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8226 Zitola Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
8226 Zitola Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8226 Zitola Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 8226 Zitola Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 8226 Zitola Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 8226 Zitola Terrace offers parking.
Does 8226 Zitola Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8226 Zitola Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8226 Zitola Terrace have a pool?
No, 8226 Zitola Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 8226 Zitola Terrace have accessible units?
No, 8226 Zitola Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 8226 Zitola Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 8226 Zitola Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
