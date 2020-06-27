8226 Zitola Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful Renovated Ocean View 3+2 Home - Striking and elegantly remodeled 3 bed 2 bath home. Everything new, LVT low maintenance wood look flooring throughout. Modern kitchen with all new stainless steel appliances, Ivory quartz counter tops. Ocean views from the living room and back yard. Open architecture kitchen is perfect for entertaining. Built in wine rack. Large outdoor patio area with landscaped and tiered yard. Bathrooms all new cabinetry, fixtures and flooring. 2 car garage, in house laundry, linen closets, Gardener included. Well lit and in a great neighborhood.

Situated in the beach community of Playa Del Rey in a great neighborhood. Walk to the beach, 30 miles of bike trails, quick access to fwy's. Near to Playa Vista, Culver City, El Segundo, Marina Del Rey, OTIS, LMU and LAX

VIDEO link.... https://matilla.appfolio.com/listings/detail/e493b8db-8402-4cda-8034-707131c23be7



(RLNE5042329)