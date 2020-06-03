8225 WARING Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Gorgeous Fully Remodeled Two-Story Modern Contemporary Residence centrally located in coveted West Hollywood between fashionable Melrose Avenue and Santa Monica Blvd. This sophisticated and beautiful home boasts spacious bedrooms, lofty ceilings, large windows, a beautiful surrounding area city view, upper level balconies, along with a fully equipped gourmet kitchen/dining area and bonus room/office with a plush full-size Queen sleeper sofa and powder room. The kitchen is fully furnished with top of the line appliances, vogue d~cor, cookware, glassware, dishes and utensils. The Washer/Dryer is comfortably located next to the kitchen. Luxurious Indoor/Outdoor living is experienced as the main level opens to an expansive lush patio with BBQ, fireplace dining table for 8, and cozy outdoor sectional to entertain your guests on warm evenings. The Upper Level maintains three stylish bedrooms/bathrooms with elegant bedding and linens. Cable TV, and surround sound throughout.