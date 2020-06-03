All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated January 21 2020 at 12:25 AM

8225 WARING Avenue

8225 Waring Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8225 Waring Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Mid-City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Gorgeous Fully Remodeled Two-Story Modern Contemporary Residence centrally located in coveted West Hollywood between fashionable Melrose Avenue and Santa Monica Blvd. This sophisticated and beautiful home boasts spacious bedrooms, lofty ceilings, large windows, a beautiful surrounding area city view, upper level balconies, along with a fully equipped gourmet kitchen/dining area and bonus room/office with a plush full-size Queen sleeper sofa and powder room. The kitchen is fully furnished with top of the line appliances, vogue d~cor, cookware, glassware, dishes and utensils. The Washer/Dryer is comfortably located next to the kitchen. Luxurious Indoor/Outdoor living is experienced as the main level opens to an expansive lush patio with BBQ, fireplace dining table for 8, and cozy outdoor sectional to entertain your guests on warm evenings. The Upper Level maintains three stylish bedrooms/bathrooms with elegant bedding and linens. Cable TV, and surround sound throughout.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8225 WARING Avenue have any available units?
8225 WARING Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8225 WARING Avenue have?
Some of 8225 WARING Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8225 WARING Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8225 WARING Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8225 WARING Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8225 WARING Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8225 WARING Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8225 WARING Avenue offers parking.
Does 8225 WARING Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8225 WARING Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8225 WARING Avenue have a pool?
No, 8225 WARING Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8225 WARING Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8225 WARING Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8225 WARING Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8225 WARING Avenue has units with dishwashers.
