8225 Lincoln Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage air conditioning ice maker microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

MAJOR PRICE IMPROVEMENT! BREATHTAKING NOSTALGIC RECREATION! WALK TO SUNSET! PANORAMIC VIEWS! DEN COULD BE 3RD BEDRM. Classic One of a Kind Transformation. Syncronicity fills the air from one magical space to another. Private/Secluded 1927 treasure. WHAT'S BEHIND THE GREEN DOOR? Perfect blending of 1927 grace with 2020 amenities! Sunset Strip's best kept secret location (shhh!). Only 7 homes on street. 3 tiled patios provide Indoor/Outdoor flow. Stunning oak 3 inch plank flooring throughout. Chef's kitchen & Magnificent Dining Room flow together. Caesarstone counters, Custom Cabinets w/Soft Closing Doors/Drawers. Bosch dishwasher. Thermador Suite S/S 6 Burner 36" Range, MW & French Door Fridge. Accent wall antique Spanish Tile from Sevilla, Spain. DinRm has patio#1 & views. Large Den could be 3rd bedr. Powder Room w/Antique 1930's mirror. Grand Liv Rm w/ Original Ornate Crown Molding. Recessed lighting thruout. FP w/antique Spanish Tile. Patio #2 for al fresco dining. Gaze at lush garden. Powder rm w/Antique 1930's mirror. Sensuous/Spacious Master Suite w/FP & Retreat. Mstr bath has WalkerZanger stone mosaic. Caesarstone dual vanity. Oversized Frmless Shower w/10 inch Rain Head, Honed Limestone Walls, Footed Soaking Tub. Lndry rm LG Stacked W/D. 2nd bedr ensuite bath, Carrera vanity, skylight over frameless glass shower, Marble Stone Floor. Patio #3 w/View of LA skyline & Chateau Marmont. Jeld-Wen Dual Pane. Tankless too! 2 Zone AC/Heat. TRULY BREATHTAKING!