Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
8225 Lincoln Terrace
Last updated April 8 2020 at 8:33 PM

8225 Lincoln Terrace

8225 Lincoln Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

8225 Lincoln Terrace, Los Angeles, CA 90069
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
MAJOR PRICE IMPROVEMENT! BREATHTAKING NOSTALGIC RECREATION! WALK TO SUNSET! PANORAMIC VIEWS! DEN COULD BE 3RD BEDRM. Classic One of a Kind Transformation. Syncronicity fills the air from one magical space to another. Private/Secluded 1927 treasure. WHAT'S BEHIND THE GREEN DOOR? Perfect blending of 1927 grace with 2020 amenities! Sunset Strip's best kept secret location (shhh!). Only 7 homes on street. 3 tiled patios provide Indoor/Outdoor flow. Stunning oak 3 inch plank flooring throughout. Chef's kitchen & Magnificent Dining Room flow together. Caesarstone counters, Custom Cabinets w/Soft Closing Doors/Drawers. Bosch dishwasher. Thermador Suite S/S 6 Burner 36" Range, MW & French Door Fridge. Accent wall antique Spanish Tile from Sevilla, Spain. DinRm has patio#1 & views. Large Den could be 3rd bedr. Powder Room w/Antique 1930's mirror. Grand Liv Rm w/ Original Ornate Crown Molding. Recessed lighting thruout. FP w/antique Spanish Tile. Patio #2 for al fresco dining. Gaze at lush garden. Powder rm w/Antique 1930's mirror. Sensuous/Spacious Master Suite w/FP & Retreat. Mstr bath has WalkerZanger stone mosaic. Caesarstone dual vanity. Oversized Frmless Shower w/10 inch Rain Head, Honed Limestone Walls, Footed Soaking Tub. Lndry rm LG Stacked W/D. 2nd bedr ensuite bath, Carrera vanity, skylight over frameless glass shower, Marble Stone Floor. Patio #3 w/View of LA skyline & Chateau Marmont. Jeld-Wen Dual Pane. Tankless too! 2 Zone AC/Heat. TRULY BREATHTAKING!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8225 Lincoln Terrace have any available units?
8225 Lincoln Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8225 Lincoln Terrace have?
Some of 8225 Lincoln Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8225 Lincoln Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
8225 Lincoln Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8225 Lincoln Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 8225 Lincoln Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8225 Lincoln Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 8225 Lincoln Terrace offers parking.
Does 8225 Lincoln Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8225 Lincoln Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8225 Lincoln Terrace have a pool?
No, 8225 Lincoln Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 8225 Lincoln Terrace have accessible units?
No, 8225 Lincoln Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 8225 Lincoln Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8225 Lincoln Terrace has units with dishwashers.

