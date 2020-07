Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry Property Amenities carport parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

The house located in culdesac st that mean no traffic of cars and people . In front you have nice big drive way for two cars .The house have 3 big rooms with two bathrooms. Nice big living room with two area of dining room. The kitchen is brand new , from living room you going to nice comfort sunroom , and from there to nice big pool. In the area of pool you have access to nice huge room that is private from the rest of the house so total the house have 4 room and 2 bathrooms.