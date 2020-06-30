All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2020 at 12:12 PM

822 Angelus Place

822 Angeles Place · No Longer Available
Location

822 Angeles Place, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Located south of Venice Blvd in the Presidents Row neighborhood, this charming bungalow provides 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms of Beachside Living! Enter through the gated front to be greeted by a large yard with vegetable garden and a front porch perfect for sitting out and enjoying the cool evening beach breeze. Head inside to hardwood floors throughout, wood burning fireplace with gas starter and central heating. The second bedroom has a Murphy bed with built ins and a window seat with more storage! Galley kitchen with Stove and Refrigerator included. The breakfast area just off the kitchen leads out to the tranquil back yard. An oversize garage with alley way access has parking space for two or more vehicles, plenty of storage space, separate storage/utility room, laundry room and full bathroom. Wonderful palm tree lined street near the coveted Coeur d’Alene School, Abbot Kinney, Shopping, Entertainment, Dining and so much more! An abundance of local scooter share provides you a zippy ride down to the beach or marina in just minutes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 822 Angelus Place have any available units?
822 Angelus Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 822 Angelus Place have?
Some of 822 Angelus Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 822 Angelus Place currently offering any rent specials?
822 Angelus Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 822 Angelus Place pet-friendly?
No, 822 Angelus Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 822 Angelus Place offer parking?
Yes, 822 Angelus Place offers parking.
Does 822 Angelus Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 822 Angelus Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 822 Angelus Place have a pool?
No, 822 Angelus Place does not have a pool.
Does 822 Angelus Place have accessible units?
No, 822 Angelus Place does not have accessible units.
Does 822 Angelus Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 822 Angelus Place does not have units with dishwashers.

