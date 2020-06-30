822 Angelus Place

Amenities

Located south of Venice Blvd in the Presidents Row neighborhood, this charming bungalow provides 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms of Beachside Living! Enter through the gated front to be greeted by a large yard with vegetable garden and a front porch perfect for sitting out and enjoying the cool evening beach breeze. Head inside to hardwood floors throughout, wood burning fireplace with gas starter and central heating. The second bedroom has a Murphy bed with built ins and a window seat with more storage! Galley kitchen with Stove and Refrigerator included. The breakfast area just off the kitchen leads out to the tranquil back yard. An oversize garage with alley way access has parking space for two or more vehicles, plenty of storage space, separate storage/utility room, laundry room and full bathroom. Wonderful palm tree lined street near the coveted Coeur d’Alene School, Abbot Kinney, Shopping, Entertainment, Dining and so much more! An abundance of local scooter share provides you a zippy ride down to the beach or marina in just minutes.