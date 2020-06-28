8216 Shirley Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated internet access range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking internet access

Welcome to your Dream Home This Reseda Ranch Charmer. Nestled behind its own gates and driveway home oversized Master bedroom and one bath Suite an unbelievable over size large walk- in closet .Fully loaded updated Kitchen with Washer and Dryer all appliances along with Tv are all include , Water ,Gardner, internet and gas paid by landlord Tenant to pay electrical and if they want Cable. with its own private gated driveway, parking and serene separate cozy yard

Nothing Better for you find This is a Dimond