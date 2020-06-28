All apartments in Los Angeles
8216 Shirley Avenue

Location

8216 Shirley Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Reseda

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Welcome to your Dream Home This Reseda Ranch Charmer. Nestled behind its own gates and driveway home oversized Master bedroom and one bath Suite an unbelievable over size large walk- in closet .Fully loaded updated Kitchen with Washer and Dryer all appliances along with Tv are all include , Water ,Gardner, internet and gas paid by landlord Tenant to pay electrical and if they want Cable. with its own private gated driveway, parking and serene separate cozy yard
Nothing Better for you find This is a Dimond

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 11 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8216 Shirley Avenue have any available units?
8216 Shirley Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8216 Shirley Avenue have?
Some of 8216 Shirley Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8216 Shirley Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8216 Shirley Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8216 Shirley Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8216 Shirley Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8216 Shirley Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8216 Shirley Avenue offers parking.
Does 8216 Shirley Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8216 Shirley Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8216 Shirley Avenue have a pool?
No, 8216 Shirley Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8216 Shirley Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8216 Shirley Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8216 Shirley Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8216 Shirley Avenue has units with dishwashers.
