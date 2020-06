Amenities

Unique Home in the Hills built in the 1920s with amazing city view... - Beautiful unique home in the Laurel Canyon Hills built in the 1920s. Charming hillside house with three levels and unbelievable sweeping canyon views and of downtown LA. The central main area feautures a full bath, and a bright open space living room with a fireplace and an amazing view of the city. Walk upstairs to the third floor for the second bedroom! Master suite sits on the lower level of the home, very bright with its own private patio and built-in closets. Master bathroom has been redesigned for a modern touch with stand up shower and beautiful stone tiling. There is also a garden patio (home has total of three patios). Uncovered carport for two cars. 10' X 10' storage shed. Laundry on site. Will consider pets with additional deposit.



