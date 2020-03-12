819 N Alexandria Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Perfect place home for Lease! This beautiful Duplex unit located in Los Angeles is like your own home! Featuring 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a fabulous 1,250sqft of living space. Inside you will find wood flooring with baseboard moldings, soaring ceilings with crown molding, equipped with recessed lighting throughout and windows with plantation shutters! The dining area offers access to your very own private patio with tons of privacy and a built-in pizza/bread brick oven! Granite counter-tops and backsplash in the kitchen with cherry wood cabinetry and stainless-steel appliances. Bedrooms in the unit are well-illuminated, spacious with ample closet space. Master bedroom is complete with double mirrored closets and an ensuite bathroom with a granite counter. Not only is this unit nestled in a well-kept property, but it is also conveniently located near Los Angeles City College, the Lemon Grove recreation Center and the 101 freeways!