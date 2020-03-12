All apartments in Los Angeles
819 N Alexandria Avenue

819 North Alexandria Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

819 North Alexandria Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90029
East Hollywood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Perfect place home for Lease! This beautiful Duplex unit located in Los Angeles is like your own home! Featuring 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a fabulous 1,250sqft of living space. Inside you will find wood flooring with baseboard moldings, soaring ceilings with crown molding, equipped with recessed lighting throughout and windows with plantation shutters! The dining area offers access to your very own private patio with tons of privacy and a built-in pizza/bread brick oven! Granite counter-tops and backsplash in the kitchen with cherry wood cabinetry and stainless-steel appliances. Bedrooms in the unit are well-illuminated, spacious with ample closet space. Master bedroom is complete with double mirrored closets and an ensuite bathroom with a granite counter. Not only is this unit nestled in a well-kept property, but it is also conveniently located near Los Angeles City College, the Lemon Grove recreation Center and the 101 freeways!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 819 N Alexandria Avenue have any available units?
819 N Alexandria Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 819 N Alexandria Avenue have?
Some of 819 N Alexandria Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 819 N Alexandria Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
819 N Alexandria Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 819 N Alexandria Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 819 N Alexandria Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 819 N Alexandria Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 819 N Alexandria Avenue offers parking.
Does 819 N Alexandria Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 819 N Alexandria Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 819 N Alexandria Avenue have a pool?
No, 819 N Alexandria Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 819 N Alexandria Avenue have accessible units?
No, 819 N Alexandria Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 819 N Alexandria Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 819 N Alexandria Avenue has units with dishwashers.
