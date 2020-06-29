818 N Fuller Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046 Mid-City West
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Live The FULLER life! Incredible renovated BEAUTY! - Property Id: 40180
Text 213-640-9404 if you can make it by!
**All remodels are very similar**
2BR INCREDIBLE RENOVATED UNIT Fairfax district Stainless steel appliances Fridge Stove Microwave Dishwasher WASHER/DRYER A/C (3 total) TWO parking spaces Beautiful hardwood and laminate flooring throughout Quartz counter tops One year lease Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/40180 Property Id 40180
(RLNE5465433)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 818 N Fuller Avenue 1/2 have any available units?
818 N Fuller Avenue 1/2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.