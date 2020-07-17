818 HAMPTON Drive

Amenities

parking range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Venice Live/Work Studio! Beautiful, bright 1,400+ square ft of an open blank canvas for you to create the environment that you want to exist in. Nestled in a PRIME location just off of Abbot Kinney & seconds to Main Street, the heart of Venice is at your doorstep. The versatility of this creative infused open space is the gateway for you to color your world. This flexible lower unit consists of the essentials - a kitchen, bath, a small outdoor space, two parking spaces with a gated, secured building. Live here, work here, breathe here and enjoy being in the center of one of the most exciting cities in the world!