Los Angeles, CA
818 HAMPTON Drive
Last updated June 27 2019 at 10:51 AM

818 HAMPTON Drive

818 Hampton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

818 Hampton Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Venice Live/Work Studio! Beautiful, bright 1,400+ square ft of an open blank canvas for you to create the environment that you want to exist in. Nestled in a PRIME location just off of Abbot Kinney & seconds to Main Street, the heart of Venice is at your doorstep. The versatility of this creative infused open space is the gateway for you to color your world. This flexible lower unit consists of the essentials - a kitchen, bath, a small outdoor space, two parking spaces with a gated, secured building. Live here, work here, breathe here and enjoy being in the center of one of the most exciting cities in the world!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 818 HAMPTON Drive have any available units?
818 HAMPTON Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 818 HAMPTON Drive currently offering any rent specials?
818 HAMPTON Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 818 HAMPTON Drive pet-friendly?
No, 818 HAMPTON Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 818 HAMPTON Drive offer parking?
Yes, 818 HAMPTON Drive offers parking.
Does 818 HAMPTON Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 818 HAMPTON Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 818 HAMPTON Drive have a pool?
No, 818 HAMPTON Drive does not have a pool.
Does 818 HAMPTON Drive have accessible units?
No, 818 HAMPTON Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 818 HAMPTON Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 818 HAMPTON Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 818 HAMPTON Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 818 HAMPTON Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
