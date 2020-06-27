All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated October 15 2019 at 6:07 AM

8170 LAUREL VIEW Drive

8170 Laurel View Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8170 Laurel View Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
A private sanctuary situated minutes from the Sunset Strip, this reimagined 1920s Hollywood Hills estate offers a blend of vintage charm and modern amenities in a peaceful setting. Now ready to lease, 8170 Laurel View Drive is designed to welcome all manner of guests and residents-including pets. Nestled behind gates and a motor court, doors open to grand-scale living spaces. A Boffi kitchen boasts a Carrara marble island. An original spiral staircase leads to 2 ensuite bedrooms and master suite with a showroom closet, balcony, steam shower and soaking tub. The estate's lower level includes an ensuite bedroom with a private entrance. At the basement level is a loft-like creative space. Outside, find a grove of citrus trees, pool, spa and outdoor dining area with a fireplace and built-in grill. A vegetable garden yields produce and herbs year-round. Complete with a 4-car auto gallery, this smart home is moments from shopping and entertainment of Beverly Hills and West Hollywood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 7 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8170 LAUREL VIEW Drive have any available units?
8170 LAUREL VIEW Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8170 LAUREL VIEW Drive have?
Some of 8170 LAUREL VIEW Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8170 LAUREL VIEW Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8170 LAUREL VIEW Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8170 LAUREL VIEW Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8170 LAUREL VIEW Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8170 LAUREL VIEW Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8170 LAUREL VIEW Drive offers parking.
Does 8170 LAUREL VIEW Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8170 LAUREL VIEW Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8170 LAUREL VIEW Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8170 LAUREL VIEW Drive has a pool.
Does 8170 LAUREL VIEW Drive have accessible units?
No, 8170 LAUREL VIEW Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8170 LAUREL VIEW Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8170 LAUREL VIEW Drive has units with dishwashers.
