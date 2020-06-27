Amenities

A private sanctuary situated minutes from the Sunset Strip, this reimagined 1920s Hollywood Hills estate offers a blend of vintage charm and modern amenities in a peaceful setting. Now ready to lease, 8170 Laurel View Drive is designed to welcome all manner of guests and residents-including pets. Nestled behind gates and a motor court, doors open to grand-scale living spaces. A Boffi kitchen boasts a Carrara marble island. An original spiral staircase leads to 2 ensuite bedrooms and master suite with a showroom closet, balcony, steam shower and soaking tub. The estate's lower level includes an ensuite bedroom with a private entrance. At the basement level is a loft-like creative space. Outside, find a grove of citrus trees, pool, spa and outdoor dining area with a fireplace and built-in grill. A vegetable garden yields produce and herbs year-round. Complete with a 4-car auto gallery, this smart home is moments from shopping and entertainment of Beverly Hills and West Hollywood.