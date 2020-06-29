8128 GOULD Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking tennis court

If you are looking for a private retreat - yet - you still want to be close to the city, your search is over. Welcome to this beautiful post & beam mid-century home. You will be inspired by the unobstructed panoramic canyon views of the Hollywood Hills. The home offers an open flow living, hardwood floors, high beamed ceilings, multiple skylights, balconies. The gorgeous custom outdoor space surrounded by lush greenery and views is just waiting to host your gathering or simply enjoy lounging under the stars listening to music in a completely private setting. In the Wonderland School District, near Mulholland Tennis Club, Fryman Canyon, Runyon Canyon. Just a few blocks from Sunset, in the legendary Laurel Canyon, only minutes away from WeHo, Beverly Hills, and Studio City. Welcome HOME!