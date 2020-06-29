All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

8128 GOULD Avenue

8128 Gould Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8128 Gould Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
tennis court
fireplace
refrigerator
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
parking
tennis court
If you are looking for a private retreat - yet - you still want to be close to the city, your search is over. Welcome to this beautiful post & beam mid-century home. You will be inspired by the unobstructed panoramic canyon views of the Hollywood Hills. The home offers an open flow living, hardwood floors, high beamed ceilings, multiple skylights, balconies. The gorgeous custom outdoor space surrounded by lush greenery and views is just waiting to host your gathering or simply enjoy lounging under the stars listening to music in a completely private setting. In the Wonderland School District, near Mulholland Tennis Club, Fryman Canyon, Runyon Canyon. Just a few blocks from Sunset, in the legendary Laurel Canyon, only minutes away from WeHo, Beverly Hills, and Studio City. Welcome HOME!

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Does 8128 GOULD Avenue have any available units?
8128 GOULD Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8128 GOULD Avenue have?
Some of 8128 GOULD Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8128 GOULD Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8128 GOULD Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8128 GOULD Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8128 GOULD Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8128 GOULD Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8128 GOULD Avenue offers parking.
Does 8128 GOULD Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8128 GOULD Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8128 GOULD Avenue have a pool?
No, 8128 GOULD Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8128 GOULD Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8128 GOULD Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8128 GOULD Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8128 GOULD Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
