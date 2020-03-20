8127 Reading Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities carport gym on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Terrific 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home located in Westchester offers spacious living room, bright kitchen with dining area and open floorplan. Kitchen includes a new GE oven range,washer and dryer and ample cabinetry with generous counter space. Updated bathroom has tub/shower combo with separate vanity area. The rear yard offers a grassy area with a large covered patio perfect for entertaining. Attached two car garage, weekly gardening service and washer and dryer included.

Washer, dryer and new oven range included. Tenant to provide refrigerator.

Terrific 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home located in Westchester offers spacious living room, bright kitchen with dining area and open floorplan. Kitchen includes a new GE oven range,washer and dryer and ample cabinetry with generous counter space. Updated bathroom has tub/shower combo with separate vanity area. The rear yard offers a grassy area with a large covered patio perfect for entertaining. Attached two car garage, weekly gardening service and washer and dryer included.

Washer, dryer and new oven range included. Tenant to provide refrigerator.