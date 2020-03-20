All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8127 Reading Avenue

8127 Reading Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8127 Reading Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90045
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
gym
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Terrific 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home located in Westchester offers spacious living room, bright kitchen with dining area and open floorplan. Kitchen includes a new GE oven range,washer and dryer and ample cabinetry with generous counter space. Updated bathroom has tub/shower combo with separate vanity area. The rear yard offers a grassy area with a large covered patio perfect for entertaining. Attached two car garage, weekly gardening service and washer and dryer included.
Washer, dryer and new oven range included. Tenant to provide refrigerator.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8127 Reading Avenue have any available units?
8127 Reading Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8127 Reading Avenue have?
Some of 8127 Reading Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8127 Reading Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8127 Reading Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8127 Reading Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 8127 Reading Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 8127 Reading Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8127 Reading Avenue offers parking.
Does 8127 Reading Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8127 Reading Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8127 Reading Avenue have a pool?
No, 8127 Reading Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8127 Reading Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8127 Reading Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8127 Reading Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8127 Reading Avenue has units with dishwashers.
