Last updated April 14 2020 at 5:36 PM

8111 Westlawn

8111 Westlawn Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8111 Westlawn Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90045
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful Westchester home in highly desirable Kentwood area - 3 bedroom, 2 bath and den (or optional 4th bedroom). Hardwood floors throughout, upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances, tastefully upgraded bathrooms, ceiling fans, Master bedroom has double pane sliding glass doors that lead to a large deck, walk in closet and optional use of mounted 55" tv in master bedroom, newly upgraded master bath includes jacuzzi tub and panel shower head., dining room has built in vintage style corner cabinet and arched wall openings, large family room w/sliding glass door that leads to huge deck and spacious back yard, brand new and very private wood fence.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8111 Westlawn have any available units?
8111 Westlawn doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8111 Westlawn have?
Some of 8111 Westlawn's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8111 Westlawn currently offering any rent specials?
8111 Westlawn is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8111 Westlawn pet-friendly?
No, 8111 Westlawn is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8111 Westlawn offer parking?
No, 8111 Westlawn does not offer parking.
Does 8111 Westlawn have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8111 Westlawn does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8111 Westlawn have a pool?
No, 8111 Westlawn does not have a pool.
Does 8111 Westlawn have accessible units?
No, 8111 Westlawn does not have accessible units.
Does 8111 Westlawn have units with dishwashers?
No, 8111 Westlawn does not have units with dishwashers.

