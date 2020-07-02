8111 Westlawn

Amenities

Beautiful Westchester home in highly desirable Kentwood area - 3 bedroom, 2 bath and den (or optional 4th bedroom). Hardwood floors throughout, upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances, tastefully upgraded bathrooms, ceiling fans, Master bedroom has double pane sliding glass doors that lead to a large deck, walk in closet and optional use of mounted 55" tv in master bedroom, newly upgraded master bath includes jacuzzi tub and panel shower head., dining room has built in vintage style corner cabinet and arched wall openings, large family room w/sliding glass door that leads to huge deck and spacious back yard, brand new and very private wood fence.