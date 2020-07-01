8104 Hatillo Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher microwave oven Property Amenities carport parking garage

Great Winnetka single family home offers 3 bedrooms and full bathroom is very nice moving conditions, which offers, new roof,brand new carpeted flooring in living room and bedrooms. Freshly painted interior of the house. Central Ac/Heat,kitchen with breakfast nook and bay-view window. Newer Formica counter tops, dish washer, Gas cook top oven and microwave. Kitchen and bathroom are tile and hallways pergo laminated flooring. Garage is not available to tenant , but there is a two cars carport. Centrally located close to Northridge Shopping Mall, CSUN , Schools, Park and much more!