All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 8104 Hatillo Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
8104 Hatillo Avenue
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:07 AM

8104 Hatillo Avenue

8104 Hatillo Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Winnetka
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8104 Hatillo Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91306
Winnetka

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
microwave
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
Great Winnetka single family home offers 3 bedrooms and full bathroom is very nice moving conditions, which offers, new roof,brand new carpeted flooring in living room and bedrooms. Freshly painted interior of the house. Central Ac/Heat,kitchen with breakfast nook and bay-view window. Newer Formica counter tops, dish washer, Gas cook top oven and microwave. Kitchen and bathroom are tile and hallways pergo laminated flooring. Garage is not available to tenant , but there is a two cars carport. Centrally located close to Northridge Shopping Mall, CSUN , Schools, Park and much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8104 Hatillo Avenue have any available units?
8104 Hatillo Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8104 Hatillo Avenue have?
Some of 8104 Hatillo Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8104 Hatillo Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8104 Hatillo Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8104 Hatillo Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8104 Hatillo Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8104 Hatillo Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8104 Hatillo Avenue offers parking.
Does 8104 Hatillo Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8104 Hatillo Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8104 Hatillo Avenue have a pool?
No, 8104 Hatillo Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8104 Hatillo Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8104 Hatillo Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8104 Hatillo Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8104 Hatillo Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Reserve at Warner Center
22100 Erwin St
Los Angeles, CA 91367
7403
7403 La Tijera Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Wilshire Royale
2619 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90057
THE LP by CLG
349 S La Fayette Park Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90057
The Orsini
550 N Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
6521 Shirley Ave
6521 Shirley Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Avalon Playa Vista
5535 Westlawn Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Citiview Terrace Apartments
5407 Colfax Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College