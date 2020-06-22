8050 Aldea Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3,299 - 3 Bed/ 2 bath house in the desirable neighborhood of Lake Balboa. Great size yard that is peaceful and beautiful with patio overhang for shade. The kitchen is in beautiful condition with real wood cabinets. Bathrooms have been updated. Beautiful wood floors and recessed lighting throughout the house. New air and heat system and a gas fireplace. New Washer and Dryer included. Pet friendly with pet deposit. The detached garage is a 1 bedroom separate unit that will be rented separately with plenty of privacy. There is parking in front of the detached garage for 4 cars and plenty of parking on the street.