Last updated April 27 2019 at 7:05 AM

8050 Aldea Ave

8050 Aldea Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8050 Aldea Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91406
Lake Balboa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3,299 - 3 Bed/ 2 bath house in the desirable neighborhood of Lake Balboa. Great size yard that is peaceful and beautiful with patio overhang for shade. The kitchen is in beautiful condition with real wood cabinets. Bathrooms have been updated. Beautiful wood floors and recessed lighting throughout the house. New air and heat system and a gas fireplace. New Washer and Dryer included. Pet friendly with pet deposit. The detached garage is a 1 bedroom separate unit that will be rented separately with plenty of privacy. There is parking in front of the detached garage for 4 cars and plenty of parking on the street.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8050 Aldea Ave have any available units?
8050 Aldea Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8050 Aldea Ave have?
Some of 8050 Aldea Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8050 Aldea Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8050 Aldea Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8050 Aldea Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 8050 Aldea Ave is pet friendly.
Does 8050 Aldea Ave offer parking?
Yes, 8050 Aldea Ave offers parking.
Does 8050 Aldea Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8050 Aldea Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8050 Aldea Ave have a pool?
No, 8050 Aldea Ave does not have a pool.
Does 8050 Aldea Ave have accessible units?
No, 8050 Aldea Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8050 Aldea Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 8050 Aldea Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
