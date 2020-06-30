805 CRESTMOORE Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Live in your very own secret garden! Beautifully renovated 3 bed/2 bath private house on one of the most desirable Venice streets. Open the front door to a large, open, loft-like floor plan complete with gourmet kitchen and appliances. There are hardwood floors throughout, and tons of natural light. The downstairs bedroom doubles as a great home office, and the extra large back kitchen/pantry with full-size stackable washer and dryer affords an abundance of storage. Upstairs has a beautifully tiled master bath and "treehouse" master bedroom with high ceilings, custom closets, and a private deck with a pergola and flower boxes. The 2nd bedroom, also upstairs, features custom closets and shelving. The yard is totally private and fenced, and there's a large one-car driveway parking spot. A beautiful neighborhood, and close to Abbot Kinney and the beach. Available February 15th for a one year+ lease.