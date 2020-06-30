All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

805 CRESTMOORE Place

805 Crestmoore Place · No Longer Available
Location

805 Crestmoore Place, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Live in your very own secret garden! Beautifully renovated 3 bed/2 bath private house on one of the most desirable Venice streets. Open the front door to a large, open, loft-like floor plan complete with gourmet kitchen and appliances. There are hardwood floors throughout, and tons of natural light. The downstairs bedroom doubles as a great home office, and the extra large back kitchen/pantry with full-size stackable washer and dryer affords an abundance of storage. Upstairs has a beautifully tiled master bath and "treehouse" master bedroom with high ceilings, custom closets, and a private deck with a pergola and flower boxes. The 2nd bedroom, also upstairs, features custom closets and shelving. The yard is totally private and fenced, and there's a large one-car driveway parking spot. A beautiful neighborhood, and close to Abbot Kinney and the beach. Available February 15th for a one year+ lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 805 CRESTMOORE Place have any available units?
805 CRESTMOORE Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 805 CRESTMOORE Place have?
Some of 805 CRESTMOORE Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 805 CRESTMOORE Place currently offering any rent specials?
805 CRESTMOORE Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 805 CRESTMOORE Place pet-friendly?
No, 805 CRESTMOORE Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 805 CRESTMOORE Place offer parking?
Yes, 805 CRESTMOORE Place offers parking.
Does 805 CRESTMOORE Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 805 CRESTMOORE Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 805 CRESTMOORE Place have a pool?
No, 805 CRESTMOORE Place does not have a pool.
Does 805 CRESTMOORE Place have accessible units?
No, 805 CRESTMOORE Place does not have accessible units.
Does 805 CRESTMOORE Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 805 CRESTMOORE Place has units with dishwashers.

