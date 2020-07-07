All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 804 South Orange Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
804 South Orange Drive
Last updated July 25 2019 at 4:35 PM

804 South Orange Drive

804 South Orange Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Greater Wilshire
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

804 South Orange Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Greater Wilshire

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/33936d907b ---- Please schedule a showing Anytime! Spacious 3 bedrooms 2 bathroom home with high ceilings and gorgeous finishes. Recessed and natural lighting throughout the house makes it bright and charming. Separate dining room with French windows that look out onto the courtyard. Updated kitchen with built-in stainless steel appliances. Great outdoor space in the front courtyard and rear yard. Newly refinished hardwood floors. Inside laundry room. 2 car garage. House has an Arlo Security system with cameras and alarm. Features -Hardwood Flooring - AC and Heat -Natural Lighting -Recessed Lighting -2 Car garage -Gorgeous patio and backyard -Spacious kitchen -Security System Very central Los Angeles Location! Right next to Wilshire, Hollywood, Larchmont, MTA, Fairfax, Lacma and much much more. Also, seconds away from malls, restaurants, and supermarkets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 804 South Orange Drive have any available units?
804 South Orange Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 804 South Orange Drive have?
Some of 804 South Orange Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 804 South Orange Drive currently offering any rent specials?
804 South Orange Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 804 South Orange Drive pet-friendly?
No, 804 South Orange Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 804 South Orange Drive offer parking?
Yes, 804 South Orange Drive offers parking.
Does 804 South Orange Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 804 South Orange Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 804 South Orange Drive have a pool?
No, 804 South Orange Drive does not have a pool.
Does 804 South Orange Drive have accessible units?
No, 804 South Orange Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 804 South Orange Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 804 South Orange Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westside on Bundy
1661 S Bundy Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90025
eaves Los Feliz
3100 Riverside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90027
The Pinnacle Apartments
1860 N Fuller Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Monte Vista
11777 Foothill Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91342
The Brockman Lofts
530 W 7th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Junction 4121
4121 Santa Monica
Los Angeles, CA 90029
Warner Villa Apartments
5807 Topanga Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91367
HOLLYWOOD TOWER
6200 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College