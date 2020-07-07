804 South Orange Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/33936d907b ---- Please schedule a showing Anytime! Spacious 3 bedrooms 2 bathroom home with high ceilings and gorgeous finishes. Recessed and natural lighting throughout the house makes it bright and charming. Separate dining room with French windows that look out onto the courtyard. Updated kitchen with built-in stainless steel appliances. Great outdoor space in the front courtyard and rear yard. Newly refinished hardwood floors. Inside laundry room. 2 car garage. House has an Arlo Security system with cameras and alarm. Features -Hardwood Flooring - AC and Heat -Natural Lighting -Recessed Lighting -2 Car garage -Gorgeous patio and backyard -Spacious kitchen -Security System Very central Los Angeles Location! Right next to Wilshire, Hollywood, Larchmont, MTA, Fairfax, Lacma and much much more. Also, seconds away from malls, restaurants, and supermarkets.