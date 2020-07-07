All apartments in Los Angeles
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
8039 Loyola Boulevard - 5
Last updated August 28 2019 at 10:36 PM

8039 Loyola Boulevard - 5

8039 Loyola Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

8039 Loyola Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90045
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
1 shared Master bedroom at $1,250 per person (ALL THAT'S LEFT)
perfectly located less then a block to LMU. Enter into an inviting living room with hardwood floors and a wood burning fireplace. Nice quiet backyard with patio. Located minutes to the beach, shops and restaurants, in a great neighborhood on a tree lined walking street with all houses. All utilities (water, electric and gas) paid, cable and free WiFi, deck, patio, Cable ready, Dishwasher, Fenced yard, Hardwood floors, Heat - gas, High speed internet, Laundry room / hookups, Microwave, refrigerator. Charming home! perfect for LMU/OTIS students This
4 bedrooms and 2 baths 3 private bedrooms 1 shared bedroom house. furnished College ready.
1 shared Master bedroom at $1,250 per person (ALL THAT'S LEFT)
perfectly located less then a block to LMU. Enter into an inviting living room with hardwood floors and a wood burning fireplace. Nice quiet backyard with patio. Located minutes to the beach, shops and restaurants, in a great neighborhood on a tree lined walking street with all houses. All utilities (water, electric and gas) paid, cable and free WiFi, deck, patio, Cable ready, Dishwasher, Fenced yard, Hardwood floors, Heat - gas, High speed internet, Laundry room / hookups, Microwave, refrigerator. Charming home! perfect for LMU/OTIS students This
4 bedrooms and 2 baths 3 private bedrooms 1 shared bedroom house. furnished College ready.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8039 Loyola Boulevard - 5 have any available units?
8039 Loyola Boulevard - 5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8039 Loyola Boulevard - 5 have?
Some of 8039 Loyola Boulevard - 5's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8039 Loyola Boulevard - 5 currently offering any rent specials?
8039 Loyola Boulevard - 5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8039 Loyola Boulevard - 5 pet-friendly?
No, 8039 Loyola Boulevard - 5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8039 Loyola Boulevard - 5 offer parking?
No, 8039 Loyola Boulevard - 5 does not offer parking.
Does 8039 Loyola Boulevard - 5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8039 Loyola Boulevard - 5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8039 Loyola Boulevard - 5 have a pool?
No, 8039 Loyola Boulevard - 5 does not have a pool.
Does 8039 Loyola Boulevard - 5 have accessible units?
No, 8039 Loyola Boulevard - 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 8039 Loyola Boulevard - 5 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8039 Loyola Boulevard - 5 has units with dishwashers.

