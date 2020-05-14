All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

801 South Santa Fe Ave

801 S Santa Fe Ave · No Longer Available
Location

801 S Santa Fe Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90021
Downtown Los Angeles

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Recently remodeled 2bed/2bath apartment. Large lower unit with plenty of natural light. New hardwood floors throughout. The kitchen is updated with modern gray accented cabinets that offer plenty of cupboard space and new granite/stone countertops. All new kitchen has stainless steel appliances and a beautiful backsplash that adds flare. The dining area opens up into the livingroom, featuring recessed lighting and warm chestnut wood floors. The bedrooms are bright each with its own remodeled bathrooms. The baths have standing glass showers with contemporary gray tiles and new bath fixtures. Less than 3 miles from the Santa Monica Pier. Close to major highways and Santa Monica City College. Central A/C included and 1 parking space.

-Furnished (Essentials included: Bed Linens, basic kitchen utensils)
- Minimum 1 month lease
- Utilities included: Water, Trash, Power, Gas, Wifi , (Cable - Only for 6+month leases)
-1 Parking space
- Appliances: Stove/Oven, Fridge, Microwave, Dishwasher, Coffee Maker, Washer/Dryer in Unit
- Central A/C

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 801 South Santa Fe Ave have any available units?
801 South Santa Fe Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 801 South Santa Fe Ave have?
Some of 801 South Santa Fe Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 801 South Santa Fe Ave currently offering any rent specials?
801 South Santa Fe Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 801 South Santa Fe Ave pet-friendly?
No, 801 South Santa Fe Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 801 South Santa Fe Ave offer parking?
Yes, 801 South Santa Fe Ave offers parking.
Does 801 South Santa Fe Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 801 South Santa Fe Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 801 South Santa Fe Ave have a pool?
No, 801 South Santa Fe Ave does not have a pool.
Does 801 South Santa Fe Ave have accessible units?
No, 801 South Santa Fe Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 801 South Santa Fe Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 801 South Santa Fe Ave has units with dishwashers.
