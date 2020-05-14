801 South Santa Fe Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking internet access

Recently remodeled 2bed/2bath apartment. Large lower unit with plenty of natural light. New hardwood floors throughout. The kitchen is updated with modern gray accented cabinets that offer plenty of cupboard space and new granite/stone countertops. All new kitchen has stainless steel appliances and a beautiful backsplash that adds flare. The dining area opens up into the livingroom, featuring recessed lighting and warm chestnut wood floors. The bedrooms are bright each with its own remodeled bathrooms. The baths have standing glass showers with contemporary gray tiles and new bath fixtures. Less than 3 miles from the Santa Monica Pier. Close to major highways and Santa Monica City College. Central A/C included and 1 parking space.



-Furnished (Essentials included: Bed Linens, basic kitchen utensils)

- Minimum 1 month lease

- Utilities included: Water, Trash, Power, Gas, Wifi , (Cable - Only for 6+month leases)

-1 Parking space

- Appliances: Stove/Oven, Fridge, Microwave, Dishwasher, Coffee Maker, Washer/Dryer in Unit

- Central A/C