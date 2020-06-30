7965 HOLLYWOOD Boulevard

Amenities

Located in the highly desirable Hollywood Hills West neighborhood just minutes from world-class shopping and dining on the Sunset Strip, this exquisitely remodeled property is a model of style and sophistication from the outside in.A stone's throw away from iconic Laurel Canyon, the home has been recently updated to offer modern amenities while retaining the aesthetic charm of mid-century architecture.Enter through the front door, and find a voluminous space featuring wooden floors, and large windows framing lush greenery while light coming in from the skylights flood the space with natural light. A den, equipped with a fireplace, is located directly across.The incredible newly installed gourmet kitchen is equipped with custom white countertops, high-end appliances, and a Sub Zero refrigerator.Large bay windows showcase a newly manicured large backyard complete with a spa, surrounded by hedges and trees for privacy and seclusion.This sanctuary is not to be missed.