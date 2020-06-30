All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

7965 HOLLYWOOD Boulevard

7965 Hollywood Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

7965 Hollywood Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
Located in the highly desirable Hollywood Hills West neighborhood just minutes from world-class shopping and dining on the Sunset Strip, this exquisitely remodeled property is a model of style and sophistication from the outside in.A stone's throw away from iconic Laurel Canyon, the home has been recently updated to offer modern amenities while retaining the aesthetic charm of mid-century architecture.Enter through the front door, and find a voluminous space featuring wooden floors, and large windows framing lush greenery while light coming in from the skylights flood the space with natural light. A den, equipped with a fireplace, is located directly across.The incredible newly installed gourmet kitchen is equipped with custom white countertops, high-end appliances, and a Sub Zero refrigerator.Large bay windows showcase a newly manicured large backyard complete with a spa, surrounded by hedges and trees for privacy and seclusion.This sanctuary is not to be missed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7965 HOLLYWOOD Boulevard have any available units?
7965 HOLLYWOOD Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7965 HOLLYWOOD Boulevard have?
Some of 7965 HOLLYWOOD Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7965 HOLLYWOOD Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
7965 HOLLYWOOD Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7965 HOLLYWOOD Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 7965 HOLLYWOOD Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7965 HOLLYWOOD Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 7965 HOLLYWOOD Boulevard offers parking.
Does 7965 HOLLYWOOD Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7965 HOLLYWOOD Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7965 HOLLYWOOD Boulevard have a pool?
No, 7965 HOLLYWOOD Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 7965 HOLLYWOOD Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 7965 HOLLYWOOD Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 7965 HOLLYWOOD Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7965 HOLLYWOOD Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

