Last updated July 16 2019 at 3:06 AM

7927 West 4TH Street

7927 West 4th Street · No Longer Available
Location

7927 West 4th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Mid-City West

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath Top floor unit in a pristine 1930's Spanish Duplex located in the Beverly Grove neighborhood. This spacious light and bright unit offers modern updates and authentic charm. Hardwood floors throughout, built-ins, high ceilings, Sky lights, crown moldings and central heat and air. Fantastic tile detail in bathrooms and kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Separate breakfast & laundry room, ample closets & side entrance. Near restaurants, shops, and The Grove shopping center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7927 West 4TH Street have any available units?
7927 West 4TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7927 West 4TH Street have?
Some of 7927 West 4TH Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7927 West 4TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
7927 West 4TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7927 West 4TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 7927 West 4TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7927 West 4TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 7927 West 4TH Street offers parking.
Does 7927 West 4TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7927 West 4TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7927 West 4TH Street have a pool?
No, 7927 West 4TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 7927 West 4TH Street have accessible units?
No, 7927 West 4TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7927 West 4TH Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7927 West 4TH Street does not have units with dishwashers.
