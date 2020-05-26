All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 3 2019 at 9:57 AM

7924 HILLSIDE Avenue

7924 Hillside Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7924 Hillside Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
hot tub
Furnished Modern architectural w/ stunning VIEWS. Cul-del-sac above Sunset Strip, light, bright & open floorplan. 2 levels of prime entertaining deck & patios, outdoor waterfall-spa off master. Beautifully renovated, all rooms have floor to ceiling sliding glass doors. Main living level includes fireplace, formal dining, marble wet bar. Elegant gourmet kitchen w/ skylight, Miele appliances. Main level has 1 bdrm as den w/Queen sofa. Lower level has 3 bdrms. Master has king platform bed, expansive bath w/ sunken Jacuzzi & walk-in steam shower. Small elegantly decorated bdrm with twin, 4th bdrm qu w/ensuite bathrm 5th bdrm studio apt style, separate access, qu murphy bed, 3/4 bath w/ pebble tiled shower; range, dishwasher, microwave, fridge; attached to main house. Beautiful entertainer's patio incl. modern gas firepit, dining, ample seating. Inside laundry, walled & gated, wired for alarm, CCTV, Sonos audio throughout, 1 car garage, gardener and 7 TV's included in lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7924 HILLSIDE Avenue have any available units?
7924 HILLSIDE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7924 HILLSIDE Avenue have?
Some of 7924 HILLSIDE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7924 HILLSIDE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7924 HILLSIDE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7924 HILLSIDE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7924 HILLSIDE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7924 HILLSIDE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7924 HILLSIDE Avenue offers parking.
Does 7924 HILLSIDE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7924 HILLSIDE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7924 HILLSIDE Avenue have a pool?
No, 7924 HILLSIDE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7924 HILLSIDE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7924 HILLSIDE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7924 HILLSIDE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7924 HILLSIDE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
