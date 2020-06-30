All apartments in Los Angeles
7919 Cleon Ave.

7919 Cleon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7919 Cleon Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91352
Sun Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
AVAILABLE NOW! 2+1 home w/backyard + gardener included! (7919 Cleon) - Single-story, Sun Valley home READY FOR MOVE-IN! Features include: living room; dining area; upgraded kitchen w/like new, stainless steel stove/oven included + lots of cabinet space; laundry room w/washer + dryer hook-ups + additional storage; recessed lighting; central heat + air; new windows + blinds throughout; ceramic tile + hardwood flooring; landscaping in front has goldish gravel w/drought resistant plants + programmed drip irrigation; large backyard - great for entertaining + grilling, also features plenty of space to plant your own things to grow; gardener included; close to Roscoe Elementary; short distance to local post office, lots of restaurants, banks + public transportation; approx. 3 miles from Burbank Empire Shopping Center; long driveway for 2 cars + plenty of street parking; sorry, no pets allowed. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5263652)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7919 Cleon Ave. have any available units?
7919 Cleon Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7919 Cleon Ave. have?
Some of 7919 Cleon Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7919 Cleon Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
7919 Cleon Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7919 Cleon Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 7919 Cleon Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7919 Cleon Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 7919 Cleon Ave. offers parking.
Does 7919 Cleon Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7919 Cleon Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7919 Cleon Ave. have a pool?
No, 7919 Cleon Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 7919 Cleon Ave. have accessible units?
No, 7919 Cleon Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 7919 Cleon Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7919 Cleon Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.

