7919 Cleon Ave.

AVAILABLE NOW! 2+1 home w/backyard + gardener included! (7919 Cleon) - Single-story, Sun Valley home READY FOR MOVE-IN! Features include: living room; dining area; upgraded kitchen w/like new, stainless steel stove/oven included + lots of cabinet space; laundry room w/washer + dryer hook-ups + additional storage; recessed lighting; central heat + air; new windows + blinds throughout; ceramic tile + hardwood flooring; landscaping in front has goldish gravel w/drought resistant plants + programmed drip irrigation; large backyard - great for entertaining + grilling, also features plenty of space to plant your own things to grow; gardener included; close to Roscoe Elementary; short distance to local post office, lots of restaurants, banks + public transportation; approx. 3 miles from Burbank Empire Shopping Center; long driveway for 2 cars + plenty of street parking; sorry, no pets allowed. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.



No Pets Allowed



