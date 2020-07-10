7900 Beverly Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

200 Available 03/25/19 1st week free.

Internet included

Utilities Included

Parking included (split)

Kitchen with refrigerator, stove and Microwave, included

Extremely high ceilings with large ceiling fan and light. Large ceiling window.

Bathroom comes with large walk in shower.

All the furniture you see in the pictures plus an L-shape desk and chair included/optional.



LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION

Across the street from CBS, and steps away from the Grove, Farmers Market, Fairfax and Melrose shopping, Trader Joes, Wholefoods, Erewhon and much much more.



First and last month rent required.



