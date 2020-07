Amenities

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry garage

This charming 1924 Duplex at the corner of 19th and Cabrillo has one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit available for Lease starting immediately. The unit has washer and dryer hookups in a laundry room off the kitchen, and a detached one-car garage. Unit size is estimated at 944 sq. ft. - Tenant to verify to own satisfaction. Offered at $1,400, with $1,400 Security Deposit. Call (310) 833-RENT to schedule a showing of this property today!