Last updated May 2 2019 at 12:13 PM

7860 Yarmouth Ave

7860 N Yarmouth Ave · No Longer Available
Location

7860 N Yarmouth Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Reseda

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Amazing single level family home located in desirable Reseda neighborhood. - Bright & open floor plan boasts a welcoming formal entry that invites you to an enormous living room, family room with stone fireplace and dining area. New glass pane doors lead from living room to a large covered patio and beautiful, gated grassy back yard with mature fruit trees, perfect for relaxing & entertaining.
Specious kitchen has granite countertops, dishwasher, stove, double-door fridge and custom wood cabinets. Property features 3 bedrooms with large closets and two upgraded bathrooms. Rear bedroom opens to the backyard with glass pane door.
Additional amenities include laundry area with washer and dryer in attached 2-car garage, new floors throughout, central air and heat, new dual-pane windows.

The home is located in quiet residential area and provides easy access to 101 and 405 freeways, public transportation, restaurants, recreation areas and schools. Owner pays for the gardener.

One year minimum lease. One month security deposit. Owner will consider pets with additional deposit. Background check will be completed with application.
Call George at 818-304-4880
RPM SouthSFV
Lic # 01705185
We follow all fair housing laws.

(RLNE3982856)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7860 Yarmouth Ave have any available units?
7860 Yarmouth Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7860 Yarmouth Ave have?
Some of 7860 Yarmouth Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7860 Yarmouth Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7860 Yarmouth Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7860 Yarmouth Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 7860 Yarmouth Ave is pet friendly.
Does 7860 Yarmouth Ave offer parking?
Yes, 7860 Yarmouth Ave offers parking.
Does 7860 Yarmouth Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7860 Yarmouth Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7860 Yarmouth Ave have a pool?
No, 7860 Yarmouth Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7860 Yarmouth Ave have accessible units?
No, 7860 Yarmouth Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7860 Yarmouth Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7860 Yarmouth Ave has units with dishwashers.

