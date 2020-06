Amenities

REMODELED HOME IN A QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD IN RESEDA - TOP OF THE LINE MATERIALS AND CRAFTSMANSHIP HAVE BEEN USE THROUGHOUT THIS HOME WITH 2 CAR GARAGE AND POOL. CUSTOM GALLEY KITCHEN, WITH GLEAMING TILE COUNTER TOPS - FIREPLACE IN THE BEDROOM. STOVE AND DISHWASHER INCLUDED. NEW CENTRAL A/C & HEATING. A MUST SEE! LANDLORD PAYS FOR THE POOL SERVICE AND LAWN MAINTENANCE. FURNISHED AND UNFURNISHED OPTIONS AVAILABLE. PETS OKAY WITH ADDITIONAL DEPOSIT.